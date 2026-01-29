Winter Hair Loss Solution: How Vitamin B1 Supports Volume and Strength

During winter, many people notice increased hair shedding and a visible loss of volume. The reasons seem obvious: dry indoor air, vitamin deficiencies, reduced sunlight, and higher stress levels. Yet there is a simple way to support hair health without costly treatments or complicated routines.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Hair loss

Why Hair Reacts More Sharply in Winter

The cold season places extra strain on the scalp and hair follicles. Sudden temperature changes, indoor heating, and constant headwear disrupt microcirculation and the skin's moisture balance. As a result, follicles receive fewer nutrients, and hair enters the shedding phase more quickly.

Another overlooked factor involves repetitive care. When people use the same products for long periods, the scalp adapts, and even a high-quality shampoo gradually loses effectiveness.

"Seasonal hair loss often reflects the body's adaptation to external conditions rather than pathology, and gentle support can be more effective than aggressive stimulants,” said endocrinologist and Pravda.ru columnist Ekaterina Orlova.

Thiamine as Part of Rotational Hair Care Routine

One accessible way to refresh hair care involves vitamin B1, also known as thiamine. Rather than using it continuously, people apply it in short courses during periods of increased stress on the hair.

Thiamine supports cellular energy metabolism in the scalp, helps maintain follicle activity, and can stimulate bulbs that have temporarily slowed down. It also promotes balanced sebaceous gland function, which benefits both oily roots and dry-prone scalps.

"When used topically, vitamins serve as supportive care rather than treatment, and they work best alongside balanced nutrition and overall hair care,” noted clinical pharmacologist and Pravda.ru columnist Alexey Ryabtsev.

How to Use Vitamin B1 at Home

Vitamin B1 is valued for both its effect and its accessibility. Thiamine ampoules are easy to find in pharmacies and require no special storage or complicated application.

One method involves adding two or three drops of the vitamin to a portion of shampoo just before washing. The mixture is gently massaged into the scalp for three to five minutes and then rinsed thoroughly.

Another option applies the vitamin directly to clean roots. The contents of one ampoule are diluted with water in equal proportions and distributed along the partings with light massage. This solution does not require rinsing.

With course-based use, hair often feels denser, holds its shape better, and appears smoother and shinier along the length without feeling weighed down. Before first use, a patch test helps rule out individual sensitivity.

Compared with cosmetic serums and professional ampoule complexes, which rely on complex formulas and cumulative effects, thiamine works more gently by supporting the scalp's natural processes. Unlike aggressive growth stimulants, vitamin B1 suits seasonal support and does not require constant use, reducing the risk of irritation, according to Lisa magazine.