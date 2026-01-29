World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Eating Oranges in the Shower Becomes a Viral Stress-Relief Trend

Health

Taking a shower while eating an orange has become an unexpected method of relaxation among social media users. The trend has gained attention as a simple ritual for unwinding after a difficult day.

According to participants, the idea is straightforward: after a stressful day, take a cold orange from the refrigerator, peel it, and eat it directly in the shower. The nervous system, they say, experiences deep relaxation due to the intensified aromas combined with warmth and moisture.

Why the Sensory Effect Feels So Strong

Bloggers describe the combination of warm water, humid air, and the rich citrus scent as producing a pronounced calming effect. The contrast between the cool fruit and the heat of the shower reportedly heightens sensory perception, helping the body and mind release tension.

Some followers of the trend claim that the ritual helps them disconnect from intrusive thoughts after work. A few even joke that the "orange shower” can momentarily distract them from thoughts about quitting their jobs.

A Trend Linked to Stress and Burnout

The experiment has spread as one of many informal techniques aimed at combating stress and emotional burnout. Supporters emphasize that the ritual requires no special preparation, costs very little, and offers an immediate sensory experience.

At the same time, experts note that the effectiveness of the "orange shower” has no scientific confirmation. The calming effect described by participants is based entirely on subjective sensations rather than clinical research.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, the trend continues to gain popularity online, reflecting a broader search for simple and accessible ways to cope with daily stress.

