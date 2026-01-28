Runny Nose Is Not Harmless: Safe Home Remedies That Really Help

A runny nose rarely gets treated as a serious problem, even though it often marks the onset of a cold or an allergic reaction. Nasal congestion, excessive discharge, and irritation of the nasal mucosa can persist for several days and noticeably reduce overall well-being.

Why It Is Important Not to Disrupt Natural Defense Mechanisms

Medical specialists emphasize that a runny nose is not a disease in itself but a protective response of the body. Nasal mucus helps remove viruses, allergens, and other irritants, reducing their impact on the respiratory tract.

For this reason, home treatment should focus not on completely suppressing symptoms but on supporting the mucous membrane and easing breathing. Aggressive methods may produce the opposite effect and prolong recovery. This was reported by Public News Service.

Nasal Rinsing and Humid Air

One of the most effective methods involves rinsing the nose with a saline solution. It helps cleanse the nasal passages, reduce swelling, and improve breathing. Doctors recommend performing the procedure several times a day, especially before bedtime.

Air humidity also plays a critical role. Dry air increases irritation of the nasal mucosa and makes a runny nose more uncomfortable. A humidifier, regular ventilation, or even simple containers of water placed in the room help maintain conditions that support recovery.

Warm Drinks and Homemade Drops

Drinking plenty of warm fluids helps the body fight viruses and promotes thinning of nasal mucus. Water, tea, fruit drinks, and compotes work well, and for those without allergies, beverages with honey, lemon, or ginger may provide additional relief.

Among home remedies, diluted drops made from aloe or kalanchoe juice receive particular attention. When mixed with water, these solutions act gently on the nasal mucosa. During periods of dryness and crust formation, pharmacy-grade plant-based oils may be used to soften the nasal passages.

Warming Procedures and Safety Precautions

Warming the nasal area is acceptable only when there is no fever and no purulent discharge. Warm salt or grains placed in a cloth pouch and applied for short periods may help reduce discomfort.

At the same time, specialists warn against dangerous practices. Using pure onion juice, garlic, or household soap can cause chemical burns to the nasal mucosa. If a runny nose lasts longer than a week, comes with high fever, or causes pain in the sinus area, medical attention is required.