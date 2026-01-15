World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Listening to Loud Music Puts Young People at Risk of Hearing Loss

Health

Vladimir Zaitsev, head of the Doctor Zaitsev ENT Clinic, a physician of the highest category and a candidate of medical sciences, explained that the human auditory system is designed to function within a limited range of sound intensity. Exceeding this range leads to the destruction of sensitive cells in the inner ear.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Why Loud Music Is Dangerous

According to the doctor, the problem is especially common among teenagers and young adults who listen to music for long periods at high volume.

"The human auditory system has clear physiological limits. The hair cells of the inner ear perceive sound vibrations within a specific range, and when this range is exceeded, they gradually lose sensitivity. Prolonged listening to energetic music at maximum volume is particularly dangerous. These habits eventually lead to irreversible hearing loss. These cells do not regenerate, and if a person regularly ignores reasonable limits, hearing will fade permanently.”

Safe Listening Rules

Zaitsev noted that listening to music at moderate volume and for no longer than one hour per day is significantly safer. Choosing comfortable headphones with good sound isolation is also important, as it reduces the need to increase volume due to external noise.

"If possible, listening through speakers is the best option. When using headphones, noise-canceling models are safer because they allow lower volume levels. The optimal approach is two sessions of 30 minutes or one hour per day at moderate volume. Exceeding these limits increases the risk of auditory nerve neuritis and the appearance of ringing or buzzing in the ears.”

Moderation Is Key

The doctor emphasized that moderation and adherence to simple listening rules remain the foundation of hearing preservation. Short listening sessions at moderate volume are safe and do not harm the inner ear.

According to Zaitsev, careful attention to volume levels and listening duration allows people to maintain healthy hearing for many years.

