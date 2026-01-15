Fried and Salty Foods Linked to Higher Stomach Cancer Risk

Regular consumption of certain foods can significantly increase the risk of stomach cancer, oncologist Evgeny Cheremushkin said in an interview with aif.ru. He also outlined additional factors that can provoke the development of this disease.

Foods That Trigger Inflammation

According to the doctor, frequent consumption of fried, spicy, and salty foods raises the risk of stomach cancer. Any products that cause persistent inflammation of the gastric lining can contribute to malignant changes over time. Very hot beverages, including tea, also pose a danger because they irritate and damage the stomach lining.

Lifestyle Factors That Increase Cancer Risk

Cheremushkin emphasized that stomach cancer often develops due to factors that repeatedly injure the mucous membrane. In addition to poor dietary habits, he named smoking and excessive use of chewing tobacco as major contributors to the disease.

"Chronic inflammation is always a road to cancer. That is why we constantly urge people not to smoke, to eat properly, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the oncologist said.

He stressed that reducing inflammatory triggers in daily life remains one of the most effective ways to lower the risk of stomach cancer and protect long-term digestive health.