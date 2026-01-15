Dietitian Explains Benefits of Fermented Foods After Drinking

How Fermented Products Support Gut Health and Alcohol Recovery

Contrary to common belief, fermented foods are not harmful when consumed with alcohol and can even help the body recover, explained endocrinologist-dietitian, PhD, and international metabolic and hormonal health expert Olga Rozhdestvenskaya in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Fermented Foods Support Gut Microbiome and Longevity

Rozhdestvenskaya highlighted that fermented products play a key role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and promoting longevity. A balanced diet that includes such foods helps the body cope with stress and alcohol intake, which can disrupt gut flora and water balance. Variety in the diet is crucial for microbiota stability, especially in people prone to stress, viral infections, or age-related changes.

"Fermented foods are beneficial because our microbiome is one of the main systems of the body. With age and stress, it changes, so it's important to maintain dietary diversity. Sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickles are essential to nurture the right flora. We, as doctors, recommend them to preserve youthfulness and proper gut function,” Rozhdestvenskaya explained.

Alcohol, Diet, and Metabolism

The dietitian noted that the body reacts differently to the combination of food and alcohol, not due to chemical interactions, but because of overall effects on metabolism. Alcohol itself is a toxin, and its impact does not depend on specific foods. While diet cannot directly enhance or neutralize alcohol's effects, certain foods-especially those rich in salt and electrolytes-can help restore water-salt balance and improve post-intoxication wellbeing.

"Alcohol is a story about moderation. One or two glasses bring enjoyment, but anything more leads to intoxication. Even a single glass of wine can slow weight loss and delay recovery for several days. Many devices now track how alcohol reduces energy levels, sleep quality, and recovery. Regular alcohol consumption by women also increases breast cancer risk,” Rozhdestvenskaya concluded.