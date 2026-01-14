World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Eating Black Rice Improves Memory and Reduces Inflammation, Study Finds

Health

Regular consumption of black rice may help preserve memory and lower inflammation levels in older adults, according to findings from a randomized crossover study published in Food & Function.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Clinical Trial Examined Cognitive Effects of Black Rice

The study involved 24 healthy participants aged between 50 and 77. Over an eight-day period, participants consumed a daily serving of black rice rich in anthocyanins. After a washout phase, they consumed an equivalent portion of conventional brown rice during a separate study period.

Following each dietary phase, researchers assessed verbal memory, working memory, attention, and processing speed. Blood samples were also analyzed to measure inflammatory markers.

Improved Memory Performance and Lower Inflammation

After one week of consuming black rice, participants demonstrated measurable improvements in verbal memory and working memory compared to the brown rice phase. At the same time, researchers observed a reduction in interleukin-6 levels, a biomarker associated with chronic inflammation and age-related cognitive decline.

No significant changes were recorded in blood pressure or microcirculation, indicating that the cognitive benefits occurred independently of vascular effects.

Role of Anthocyanins in Brain Health

The authors attribute the observed effects to anthocyanins, naturally occurring plant pigments responsible for the dark color of black rice. These compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and may help protect brain function as people age.

The researchers emphasize that while the sample size was limited, the results support growing evidence that dietary polyphenols can play a meaningful role in maintaining cognitive health later in life.

