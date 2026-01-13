World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Breast Cancer Risk Rises With Excess Trans Fats

Trans Fats May Disrupt Hormones and Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Health

A diet rich in trans fats can alter hormonal balance in women and create conditions that contribute to the development of breast cancer, oncologist and mammologist Magomed Imanshapiev said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Unhealthy food
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Unhealthy food

How Trans Fats Affect Estrogen Levels

According to the specialist, excessive consumption of trans fats leads to an increase in estrogen levels. Estrogen plays a vital role in women's health, but its excess poses serious risks.

"Estrogen is essential for the female body, but when its level becomes too high, it stimulates rapid cell division. This process significantly increases the risk of oncological diseases,”

Imanshapiev explained that this hormonal overstimulation can accelerate the growth of malignant cells, particularly in hormone-sensitive tissues such as the breast.

Main Dietary Sources of Trans Fats

The oncologist identified the most common sources of trans fats in everyday diets. These products often dominate modern eating habits and remain a hidden threat to hormonal health.

"The primary sources of trans fats include red meat, butter, fast food, fried dishes, and ready-made sauces,”

Regular consumption of these foods increases cumulative exposure to trans fats, which may gradually disrupt endocrine regulation.

Balanced Nutrition as a Preventive Measure

Imanshapiev stressed that cancer prevention does not require complete elimination of fats from the diet. Fats remain as essential to the body as proteins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients.

However, he emphasized the importance of balance. A healthy diet should prioritize plant-based foods, including vegetables, fruits, leafy greens, and whole grains. Such an approach helps maintain stable hormone levels and reduces long-term cancer risks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Will Not Forget the Marinera Tanker Incident
Americas
Russia Will Not Forget the Marinera Tanker Incident
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
World
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Asia
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Popular
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack

Russian-made S-300 air defense systems purchased by Venezuela were not connected to radar networks during the US attack, leaving the country’s airspace unprotected

Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official
Iran Claims Turning Point After Foiling US- and Israel-Linked Destabilization Effort
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion Oleg Artyukov Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
Last materials
Russia Ready to Resume EU Dialogue if Europe Is Honest About Ukraine
Putin Places Assets of Rockwool and Canpack Under Temporary State Control
Drone Attack on Black Sea Tankers Threatens Kazakhstan’s Oil Supply Routes
Russia’s International Reserves Hit Historic High of $763.9 Billion
Silver Overtakes Nvidia as Global Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Trillion
Winter 2026 Trend: Why Suede Tote Bags Became a Wardrobe Essential
Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows
Repeated Binge Drinking Triggers Brain Inflammation and Long-Lasting Anxiety
Trans Fats May Disrupt Hormones and Increase Breast Cancer Risk
Russia Remains Only Force Able to Stop US Annexation of Greenland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.