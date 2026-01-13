Breast Cancer Risk Rises With Excess Trans Fats

A diet rich in trans fats can alter hormonal balance in women and create conditions that contribute to the development of breast cancer, oncologist and mammologist Magomed Imanshapiev said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

How Trans Fats Affect Estrogen Levels

According to the specialist, excessive consumption of trans fats leads to an increase in estrogen levels. Estrogen plays a vital role in women's health, but its excess poses serious risks.

"Estrogen is essential for the female body, but when its level becomes too high, it stimulates rapid cell division. This process significantly increases the risk of oncological diseases,”

Imanshapiev explained that this hormonal overstimulation can accelerate the growth of malignant cells, particularly in hormone-sensitive tissues such as the breast.

Main Dietary Sources of Trans Fats

The oncologist identified the most common sources of trans fats in everyday diets. These products often dominate modern eating habits and remain a hidden threat to hormonal health.

"The primary sources of trans fats include red meat, butter, fast food, fried dishes, and ready-made sauces,”

Regular consumption of these foods increases cumulative exposure to trans fats, which may gradually disrupt endocrine regulation.

Balanced Nutrition as a Preventive Measure

Imanshapiev stressed that cancer prevention does not require complete elimination of fats from the diet. Fats remain as essential to the body as proteins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients.

However, he emphasized the importance of balance. A healthy diet should prioritize plant-based foods, including vegetables, fruits, leafy greens, and whole grains. Such an approach helps maintain stable hormone levels and reduces long-term cancer risks.