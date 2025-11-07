Scientists Identify Ideal Daily Ratio of Tea, Coffee, and Water to Prolong Life

Scientists from the United Kingdom have identified the optimal daily intake of tea, coffee, and water to promote longevity. Their findings, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, indicate that maintaining a specific ratio of these drinks can significantly reduce the risk of premature death.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Midori is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License чай и кофе

Findings from a 13-Year Study

The large-scale study followed approximately 183,000 participants over a period of 13 years. According to the researchers, the greatest positive impact on health was observed in individuals who consumed between seven and eight cups of these beverages per day. The optimal proportion, they noted, is two parts tea to three parts coffee.

Health Benefits of Tea and Coffee

The scientists attribute the longevity benefits to the unique natural compounds found in both beverages. Coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which helps prevent diabetes and supports gut health. Tea is rich in catechins—antioxidant compounds known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Together, these elements help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.

“Moderate consumption of tea and coffee, especially in balanced proportions, can have a profound impact on overall health and longevity,” the study’s authors noted.

Moderation Is Key

Despite the benefits, experts caution against overconsumption. Due to its caffeine content, drinking more than three cups of coffee per day may cause sleep disturbances and an elevated heart rate. Maintaining proper hydration through water intake is also essential, though excessive fluid consumption can strain the kidneys and heart. People with chronic kidney or cardiovascular conditions are advised to consult a doctor before changing their drinking habits.

A Simple Habit for a Longer Life

The study reinforces the idea that longevity can often be supported by small, consistent lifestyle choices. A well-balanced mix of tea, coffee, and water—enjoyed in moderation—may be one of the simplest and most enjoyable ways to promote long-term health.