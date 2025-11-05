World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Bubble Tea Drink May Lead to Serious Digestive Problems

Health

The trendy drink known as bubble tea or boba—a mix of tea, milk, and chewy tapioca balls—may pose hidden health risks when consumed too often, according to Dmitry Monakhov, a surgeon at the Scandinavian Health Center. He explained that the starchy pearls can clump together in the intestines, forming a dense mass that blocks normal digestion.

Glasses of bubble tea
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by takuma mori, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Glasses of bubble tea

“When consumed in large quantities, the pearls do not soften completely and fail to pass through the intestines. They stick together into a thick, cement-like lump that continues to absorb fluid and increases pressure on the intestinal walls,” the doctor said. “This leads to intestinal obstruction.”

Warning Signs and Complications

First symptoms of obstruction can appear just hours after drinking bubble tea. These include bloating, nausea, and a heavy feeling in the stomach. If untreated, the condition may cause sharp abdominal pain, vomiting, and the absence of bowel movement. Severe cases can result in inflammation of the abdominal cavity and overall body intoxication.

Teenagers at Higher Risk

Teenagers are particularly vulnerable to such complications because their digestive systems are more sensitive to starchy foods. Despite being a plant-based product, tapioca contains almost no fiber and does not aid intestinal motility, which can cause stagnation and slow digestion.

Safe Consumption Advice

“A safe portion is about 200–300 milliliters with only a small number of pearls,” Monakhov advised. “It’s better not to drink bubble tea every day, especially on an empty stomach or in hot weather. Warm, plant-based milk options are gentler for digestion. If you experience bloating, nausea, or abdominal pain after drinking bubble tea, consult a doctor to rule out intestinal obstruction.”

The expert also recommended drinking plain water after consuming bubble tea to help flush starch from the body and reduce the risk of buildup in the intestines.

Bubble Tea Craze and Health Awareness

Bubble tea has become increasingly popular among young people in Russia and around the world, often seen as a harmless and fashionable refreshment. However, medical experts now urge moderation, noting that its combination of sugar, caffeine, and tapioca starch can strain digestion if consumed excessively.

Health authorities continue to remind consumers that even seemingly “fun” beverages can have real physiological effects.

Marina Lebedeva
