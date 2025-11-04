World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears

Health

Using only one earbud, especially in quiet settings, can pose a significant risk to hearing, says ENT specialist and candidate of medical sciences Dr. Vladimir Zaytsev. The doctor told Shot Telegram channel that human hearing is naturally tuned to stereo sound, making monophonic listening an abnormal strain on the auditory system.

Photo: Freepik by KamranAydinov, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Mono Listening Can Cause Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

Prolonged use of a single earbud may initially cause persistent ringing in the ear and eventually lead to unilateral sensorineural hearing loss. Individuals at higher risk include those who routinely use one earbud or work in professions requiring constant headset use, such as call center operators.

Dr. Zaytsev emphasized that the ear adapts to the damaged perception rather than the healthy one, worsening overall hearing. To minimize harm, the volume should remain below the ambient noise level. Early hearing problems typically appear after approximately one year, although people with particularly sharp hearing may experience delayed effects.

Other Hidden Risks of Headphones

Large headphones can exert pressure on hair follicles, potentially affecting scalp health. Users are advised to periodically photograph their head to monitor any changes and take timely action if necessary.

“When one ear begins to hear poorly, the other ear also starts to decline. The ear adapts to the damaged ear, not the healthy one,” explained Dr. Zaytsev.

Experts recommend using stereo sound at safe volume levels and limiting prolonged use of a single earbud to preserve long-term auditory health.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
