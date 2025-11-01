World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Car Seat Heating Can Harm Men’s Health, Expert Warns

Health

 

Car interior
Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Car interior

Prolonged use of heated car seats can have negative effects on men’s reproductive health, sperm quality, and chronic conditions, warned Andrey Kondrakhin, Candidate of Medical Sciences and senior lecturer at the Department of Pharmacology of the Pirogov University’s Institute of Pharmacy and Medical Chemistry.

Heat Can Impair Sperm Production

According to Kondrakhin, while heated car seats are a convenient feature, they pose risks for men if overused.

“When it comes to men, this option is contraindicated. The testicles are located outside the body for a reason — excessive use of heating pads or seat warmers can impair sperm quality and spermatogenesis. In short, overheating worsens the condition,” he said in an interview with RIA Novosti. “If we talk about men, this feature is contraindicated — overheating can affect sperm quality and sperm production," the specialist added.

Health Risks Beyond Fertility

The doctor noted that the heating function should be used mainly to warm the lower back and pelvic organs briefly — not continuously. “Heating increases blood circulation, which can also worsen conditions like hemorrhoids. If we increase blood flow to the hemorrhoidal nodes, it can lead to flare-ups,” he said.

Kondrakhin also warned that men with chronic kidney conditions or pyelonephritis could experience complications because “infections thrive in heat.” The same applies to those suffering from prostatitis or bladder inflammation — excessive warmth can exacerbate such illnesses.

“If someone has chronic pyelonephritis or kidney disease, heat can make it worse — infection loves warmth and can become more active.”

Expert’s Recommendation: Use in Moderation

The doctor recommended that drivers avoid keeping the seat heater on for long periods. “Use it briefly to warm up, then switch it off and continue driving without it,” Kondrakhin advised. This moderate use, he said, helps prevent health risks while still providing comfort during cold weather.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
