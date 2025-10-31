Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally

Certain everyday foods can help restore microdamage in tooth enamel and protect your teeth from decay. Hygienist and dentist Evgeny Prokopenko outlined which foods are most effective, Life.ru reports.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by asierromero, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Healthy teeth

Dairy Products and Hard Cheeses

Dairy products are particularly valuable for enamel protection. They are rich in calcium and phosphorus, which help prevent tooth decay. Hard cheeses, in particular, neutralize acids in the mouth and create a favorable alkaline environment for teeth.

Nuts, Green Vegetables, and Vitamin B

Other good sources of calcium include nuts and green vegetables, which are also packed with B vitamins that benefit the gums. Incorporating these foods helps strengthen both teeth and supporting tissues.

Protein for Strong Enamel

For healthy and resilient enamel, protein is essential. According to Prokopenko, the best sources for oral health are fish, legumes, and eggs. These not only supply protein but also contribute additional nutrients beneficial to teeth.

Vitamin D Matters

Calcium absorption depends on adequate vitamin D levels. Foods such as fish, eggs, and nuts can provide this vital nutrient, ensuring that calcium effectively strengthens your teeth.

“Maintaining strong teeth requires both calcium-rich foods and sufficient vitamin D to support proper enamel repair and gum health,” says Dr. Prokopenko.