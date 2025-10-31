World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Foods That Can Repair Tooth Enamel Naturally

Health

Certain everyday foods can help restore microdamage in tooth enamel and protect your teeth from decay. Hygienist and dentist Evgeny Prokopenko outlined which foods are most effective, Life.ru reports.

Healthy teeth
Photo: Designed by Freepik by asierromero, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Healthy teeth

Dairy Products and Hard Cheeses

Dairy products are particularly valuable for enamel protection. They are rich in calcium and phosphorus, which help prevent tooth decay. Hard cheeses, in particular, neutralize acids in the mouth and create a favorable alkaline environment for teeth.

Nuts, Green Vegetables, and Vitamin B

Other good sources of calcium include nuts and green vegetables, which are also packed with B vitamins that benefit the gums. Incorporating these foods helps strengthen both teeth and supporting tissues.

Protein for Strong Enamel

For healthy and resilient enamel, protein is essential. According to Prokopenko, the best sources for oral health are fish, legumes, and eggs. These not only supply protein but also contribute additional nutrients beneficial to teeth.

Vitamin D Matters

Calcium absorption depends on adequate vitamin D levels. Foods such as fish, eggs, and nuts can provide this vital nutrient, ensuring that calcium effectively strengthens your teeth.

“Maintaining strong teeth requires both calcium-rich foods and sufficient vitamin D to support proper enamel repair and gum health,” says Dr. Prokopenko.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
Recipes & Food
The Truth About Red Tea: Benefits, Best Types, and How to Brew It for Slimming
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Mysteries
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Popular
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the United States could fully replace Russia in the Chinese oil and gas market, but experts warn that logistics, pricing, and political realities make such a shift nearly impossible

Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
Russian Forces Announce Temporary Halt in Select Areas Amid Media Access Initiative
NASA’s Greatest Challenge on the Moon: Keeping Astronauts on Their Feet
Pentagon Pulls Elite Airborne Brigade from Romania as Europe Faces Force Cuts
Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace Guy Somerset Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program Lyuba Lulko 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver Andrey Mihayloff
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Last materials
Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace
Autumn Care for Currants: How to Feed Bushes Right for Next Year’s Harvest
Trump’s Nuclear Ambition Collides with Reality of Pentagon’s $400 Billion Modernization Program
India’s IOC Buys Five Cargoes of Russian Oil Despite U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Son Confesses to Beheading His Mother in Yekaterinburg Park
Rubio vs. Lavrov: The Phone Call That Changed Trump’s Policy on Russia and Ukraine
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Visitor Might Be Using the Sun for Gravitational Maneuver
Washington Aims to Fully Substitute Russian Oil and Gas for China
Sanctions and Sovereignty: How Washington’s Economic War Undermines International Law
Mystery Object 3I/Atlas Rekindles Debate Over Alien Technology in Deep Space
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.