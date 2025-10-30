Expert Explains What Causes Dark Circles and How to Treat Them Effectively

Dark circles under the eyes often signal fatigue, anemia, or skin sensitivity — but according to dermatologist Larisa Safonova, they can also result from thin skin and closely located blood vessels.

Photo: https://ru.freepik.com is licensed under Free A woman applies cream under her eyes

According to Pravda.Ru, Safonova explained that the skin around the eyes is very delicate and thin, making it highly responsive to internal imbalances or stress. She noted that dark circles frequently appear in people suffering from anemia, as well as those who lack proper sleep or spend long hours working at a computer.

“Dark circles appear when blood vessels are located too close to the surface and the skin around the eyes is very thin. People with chronic anemia often show bluish tones and mild hyperpigmentation with a pale shade. Excessive fatigue also negatively affects the condition of the skin in this area,” — explained Larisa Safonova.

How to Treat and Strengthen the Skin Around the Eyes

The expert recommended using professional injection techniques with a brightening effect and creams containing arbutin and vitamin C to improve the appearance of the skin around the eyes. These products help even out skin tone and strengthen the delicate periocular area.

Healthy Habits As Best Prevention

Safonova added that while decorative cosmetics can hide dark circles, they don’t solve the root problem. She emphasized that it’s important to take care of one’s health from within — getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and monitoring hemoglobin levels. Such habits, she said, are the best way to prevent dark circles from appearing.