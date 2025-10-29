Common Pain Drugs Found to Suppress Osteosarcoma Tumors

Some pain medications may not only ease suffering but also suppress tumor development. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have shown that two already approved drugs — bupivacaine and rimegepant — can slow the growth of osteosarcoma, one of the most aggressive forms of bone cancer. The study results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Photo: https://www.freepik.com Painkilling pills

Painkillers Block Tumor–Nerve Communication

The scientists discovered that both drugs block communication between nerve cells and tumor tissue by disrupting the activity of the proteins NGF and TrkA, which stimulate the growth of blood vessels and nerve fibers within tumors. In mouse experiments, this blockade not only reduced pain but also slowed the spread of cancer cells.

According to the study’s lead author, these findings open the possibility of repurposing known analgesics as anti-tumor agents. The researchers hope that based on this data, new treatment methods for osteosarcoma can be developed, combining pain management with inhibition of tumor growth.

Earlier, other scientists identified a medication whose regular use may reduce the risk of developing endometrial cancer, further underscoring the growing potential of drug repurposing in oncology.