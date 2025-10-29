World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Common Pain Drugs Found to Suppress Osteosarcoma Tumors

Health

Some pain medications may not only ease suffering but also suppress tumor development. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have shown that two already approved drugs — bupivacaine and rimegepant — can slow the growth of osteosarcoma, one of the most aggressive forms of bone cancer. The study results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Painkilling pills
Photo: https://www.freepik.com
Painkilling pills

Painkillers Block Tumor–Nerve Communication

The scientists discovered that both drugs block communication between nerve cells and tumor tissue by disrupting the activity of the proteins NGF and TrkA, which stimulate the growth of blood vessels and nerve fibers within tumors. In mouse experiments, this blockade not only reduced pain but also slowed the spread of cancer cells.

According to the study’s lead author, these findings open the possibility of repurposing known analgesics as anti-tumor agents. The researchers hope that based on this data, new treatment methods for osteosarcoma can be developed, combining pain management with inhibition of tumor growth.

Earlier, other scientists identified a medication whose regular use may reduce the risk of developing endometrial cancer, further underscoring the growing potential of drug repurposing in oncology.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
World
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
World
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
Popular
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev proposed ending the circulation of NATO currencies — the dollar, euro, and pound sterling — in Eurasian economies to undermine the financial foundation of Western militarism

Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Last materials
Common Pain Drugs Found to Suppress Osteosarcoma Tumors
From China's DF-21D to Russia’s Zmeevik': The New Era of Anti-Carrier Ballistics
Poland Intercepts Russian Il-20 Reconnaissance Plane Over the Baltic Sea
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion
Why Retinol Hand Creams Are the New Anti-Aging Essential
The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.