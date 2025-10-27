World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Six in Ten People Experience Proctological Problems but Few Seek Help

Health

Many people encounter proctological problems at least once in their lives but avoid visiting a specialist, said Alisa Mamaeva, chief physician of the Republican Center for Public Health and Medical Prevention in Ufa.

A person in the toilet
Photo: Freepik by gpointstudio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A person in the toilet

According to Mamaeva, approximately 60 percent of people experience proctological issues during their lifetime, UfaTime.ru reports. However, only a third of them seek timely help from a coloproctologist — a doctor specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the rectum, anal canal, colon, and nearby structures.

Iron Reasons to Visit a Proctologist

The doctor emphasized several key symptoms that should never be ignored. Among the main reasons to schedule a visit are:

  • Pain or bleeding after defecation
  • Prolonged constipation or diarrhea
  • Sensation of a foreign body or persistent discomfort in the anal area
“If you experience these symptoms, do not delay a visit to a proctologist. Early consultation helps avoid complications and serious conditions,”

stressed Mamaeva.

Prevention and Early Diagnosis

The physician also reminded that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, and timely medical check-ups are the best ways to prevent proctological diseases. Regular screenings are especially important for people over 40 or those with a family history of colorectal conditions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Kremlin Clarifies Putin’s Tomahawk Statement
Russia
Kremlin Clarifies Putin’s Tomahawk Statement
Popular
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has reignited global debate over strategic stability, with Vladimir Putin calling it a unique breakthrough and Donald Trump insisting Washington "isn’t playing games"

Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Ancient Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Passes Through the Solar System
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child Guy Somerset Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela Lyuba Lulko Murder on the High Sea: An American Reckoning Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Last materials
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Ancient Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Passes Through the Solar System
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Zelensky: 'Coalition of the Willing' to Present Ceasefire Plan Within a Week
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child
Donald Trump — The Populist Who Hates People
Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela
Hungary Confirms Putin-Trump Summit Will Take Place Despite All Fake News
Russian General Warns of Three-Stage Nuclear Strikes on Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.