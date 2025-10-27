Six in Ten People Experience Proctological Problems but Few Seek Help

Many people encounter proctological problems at least once in their lives but avoid visiting a specialist, said Alisa Mamaeva, chief physician of the Republican Center for Public Health and Medical Prevention in Ufa.

Photo: Freepik by gpointstudio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A person in the toilet

According to Mamaeva, approximately 60 percent of people experience proctological issues during their lifetime, UfaTime.ru reports. However, only a third of them seek timely help from a coloproctologist — a doctor specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the rectum, anal canal, colon, and nearby structures.

Iron Reasons to Visit a Proctologist

The doctor emphasized several key symptoms that should never be ignored. Among the main reasons to schedule a visit are:

Pain or bleeding after defecation

Prolonged constipation or diarrhea

Sensation of a foreign body or persistent discomfort in the anal area

“If you experience these symptoms, do not delay a visit to a proctologist. Early consultation helps avoid complications and serious conditions,”

stressed Mamaeva.

Prevention and Early Diagnosis

The physician also reminded that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, and timely medical check-ups are the best ways to prevent proctological diseases. Regular screenings are especially important for people over 40 or those with a family history of colorectal conditions.