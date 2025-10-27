Six in Ten People Experience Proctological Problems but Few Seek Help

Many people encounter proctological problems at least once in their lives but avoid visiting a specialist, said Alisa Mamaeva, chief physician of the Republican Center for Public Health and Medical Prevention in Ufa.
According to Mamaeva, approximately 60 percent of people experience proctological issues during their lifetime, UfaTime.ru reports. However, only a third of them seek timely help from a coloproctologist — a doctor specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the rectum, anal canal, colon, and nearby structures.
The doctor emphasized several key symptoms that should never be ignored. Among the main reasons to schedule a visit are:
“If you experience these symptoms, do not delay a visit to a proctologist. Early consultation helps avoid complications and serious conditions,”
stressed Mamaeva.
The physician also reminded that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition, and timely medical check-ups are the best ways to prevent proctological diseases. Regular screenings are especially important for people over 40 or those with a family history of colorectal conditions.
