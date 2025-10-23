World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Green vs. Black Tea — What Nutrition Experts Say About Their Real Effects

Health

Nutritionist and medical doctor Anna Goncharova reminded that green and black teas differ mainly in their level of fermentation — a process that determines how they affect the human body.

A glass teapot
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
A glass teapot

Toning power of green tea

According to Goncharova, green tea has a strong toning effect due to its high caffeine and tannin content. It quickly boosts alertness and energy levels. In an interview with NewsInfo, the doctor noted that in earlier times, this beverage was consumed in small cups — precisely because of its strength and stimulating properties.

She added that green tea has more pronounced diuretic and choleretic effects than black tea, which explains its invigorating influence on metabolism and circulation.

Precautions when drinking green tea

Dr. Goncharova cautioned that excessive consumption of green tea may cause nausea, loss of appetite, and general discomfort. Because of its astringent qualities, she advised against drinking it uncontrollably, especially for those suffering from pancreatitis, gastritis, or gallstones.

"Too much green tea can strain digestion — moderation is essential, even with natural drinks," said Goncharova.

Black tea: a gentler choice

Black tea, by contrast, has a milder effect on the body. It offers smoother taste notes, less astringency, and gentler action on the gastrointestinal tract, which can improve digestion and comfort after meals. According to Goncharova, these differences make black tea a safer everyday option for people with sensitive stomachs.

Both teas have health benefits, but the doctor emphasized that their positive effects depend on the quantity and frequency of consumption — balance is key for both taste and wellness.

