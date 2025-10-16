Drinking Two Liters of Water Daily Is Unnecessary

A leading Spanish nephrologist has dismissed the popular belief that everyone must drink two liters of water daily, calling it a health myth not supported by science.

According to Borja Quiroga, a nephrologist interviewed by El Español, the human body does not require such large volumes of water for normal functioning. He explained that the kidneys need only about half a liter of water each day to remove toxins, while another 800 to 1,000 milliliters are lost naturally through breathing and perspiration.

“In total, the body requires no more than one and a half liters of water per day,” said Quiroga.

The doctor added that this amount includes all sources of water — not just drinks. Fruits, vegetables, and other foods also contribute significantly to daily hydration levels.

Quiroga reminded readers that water is present in most of the food we consume. Products such as cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, and citrus fruits are especially rich in moisture and can meet a large portion of daily water needs.

The nephrologist advised against drinking sugary sodas, packaged juices, and alcohol. These beverages, he warned, can harm the body in different ways.

“Sugary drinks and juices increase the risk of obesity, while alcohol damages the liver,” Quiroga explained.

He emphasized that moderation and balance are key: the best hydration strategy is to drink when you feel thirsty, eat water-rich foods, and avoid relying on arbitrary daily quotas.

Medical experts increasingly challenge overly simplified health recommendations that ignore individual needs. Quiroga’s comments encourage people to listen to their bodies instead of following generic hydration rules.