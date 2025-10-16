World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Drinking Two Liters of Water Daily Is Unnecessary

Health

A leading Spanish nephrologist has dismissed the popular belief that everyone must drink two liters of water daily, calling it a health myth not supported by science.

A bottle of water
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
A bottle of water

According to Borja Quiroga, a nephrologist interviewed by El Español, the human body does not require such large volumes of water for normal functioning. He explained that the kidneys need only about half a liter of water each day to remove toxins, while another 800 to 1,000 milliliters are lost naturally through breathing and perspiration.

“In total, the body requires no more than one and a half liters of water per day,” said Quiroga.

The doctor added that this amount includes all sources of water — not just drinks. Fruits, vegetables, and other foods also contribute significantly to daily hydration levels.

Quiroga reminded readers that water is present in most of the food we consume. Products such as cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, and citrus fruits are especially rich in moisture and can meet a large portion of daily water needs.

The nephrologist advised against drinking sugary sodas, packaged juices, and alcohol. These beverages, he warned, can harm the body in different ways.

“Sugary drinks and juices increase the risk of obesity, while alcohol damages the liver,” Quiroga explained.

He emphasized that moderation and balance are key: the best hydration strategy is to drink when you feel thirsty, eat water-rich foods, and avoid relying on arbitrary daily quotas.

Medical experts increasingly challenge overly simplified health recommendations that ignore individual needs. Quiroga’s comments encourage people to listen to their bodies instead of following generic hydration rules.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
World
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
World
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Last materials
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Breakthrough Anti-Aging Therapy Combines Trust Hormone with Alk5 Blocker
19-Year-Old Kremlin Guard Dies Suddenly During Service in Moscow
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
FSB Chief Bortnikov: British Intelligence Orchestrated Ukraine’s Operation Web Against Russia
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.