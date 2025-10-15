World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Study: Cardamom Extract Activates Immune Response Against Viruses

Health

Japanese scientists have discovered that an extract made from cardamom seeds can activate the body’s innate defense mechanisms against viral infections. The study, conducted by researchers at Shinshu University in collaboration with S&B Foods, was published in the scientific journal Foods.

Blueberry juice with cardamom
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
The authors found that hot water extracts of cardamom and its main active compound, 1,8-cineole, enhance the production of type I interferons—molecules that play a central role in antiviral defense. These interferons help cells recognize viral RNA and DNA, blocking the replication of pathogens in the early stages of infection.

Experiments on human lung cells demonstrated that even natural compounds found in spices can trigger complex immune reactions comparable to those caused by pharmaceutical drugs. According to the researchers, these results suggest that cardamom could serve as a safe, affordable preventive measure against viral diseases.

The findings highlight the growing scientific interest in exploring everyday spices as natural immune modulators, offering potential pathways for developing new, non-toxic approaches to disease prevention and immune support.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
