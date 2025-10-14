Frequent Nighttime Urination Linked to Higher Death Risk

Frequent urges to urinate at night could be a warning sign of deeper health problems. According to nutritionist Botikaria Garcia, disrupted sleep caused by nighttime bathroom trips is not normal and may increase the risk of death.

Speaking to the Spanish publication 20minutos, Garcia explained that repeated nighttime urination is associated with reduced quality of life and higher mortality. She noted that this condition may be a symptom of heart failure, diabetes, urinary tract infections, or prostate diseases.

The dietitian emphasized that poor sleep caused by frequent awakenings leads to fatigue, difficulty concentrating, mood changes, and lower productivity. Moreover, she warned that it increases the risk of falls, household injuries, and fractures — particularly among elderly individuals.

Garcia also cautioned against trying to suppress the urge to urinate in order to avoid insomnia, noting that this habit can be harmful, especially to the kidneys. Instead, she advised identifying the underlying causes of the condition with medical guidance.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Trisha Pasricha advised against taking a phone to the toilet, warning that the habit can lead to the development of anal fissures and other health issues due to prolonged sitting and straining.