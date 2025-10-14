World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lingonberries: The Northern Superfruit

Health

Lingonberries have long been known as a seasonal berry that supports health and boosts immunity. Yet, according to new research, their benefits reach far beyond that. This modest northern fruit contains unique compounds rarely found in other fruits or berries. Uliana Makhova, assistant at the Department of Outpatient Therapy at the Pirogov University Institute of Clinical Medicine, explained the latest scientific findings.

Warm lingonberry juice with rosemary
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Warm lingonberry juice with rosemary

Why Lingonberries Are More Than Just a Vitamin Berry

Autumn is the perfect time to rediscover lingonberries. Their bright, tart-sweet flavor hides a complex blend of bioactive compounds that protect health at the cellular level. “Both the fruits and the leaves of the lingonberry are beneficial,” said Dr. Makhova.

According to her, the leaves are often used in herbal blends for their anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects, while the berries are rich in antioxidants that slow down aging processes.

Vitamin Composition and Microelements

Lingonberries are a true natural concentrate of vitamins and minerals, containing:

  • Vitamin C — strengthens blood vessels and enhances resistance to infections;
  • Carotene (provitamin A) — supports vision and skin health;
  • Iron and copper — vital for healthy blood formation;
  • Organic acids — maintain metabolic balance.

In addition to these nutrients, lingonberries contain a rare compound called methyl arbutin, which neutralizes toxins and helps the body cope with exposure to heavy metals. “These substances protect the body in cases of cobalt or mercury poisoning,” explained Dr. Makhova. Such properties make the berry especially valuable for urban residents exposed to industrial pollution.

How to Enjoy Lingonberries the Healthy Way

To preserve their nutrients, experts recommend eating the berries fresh. Freezing and cooking destroy part of the beneficial compounds, especially vitamin C. Fresh lingonberries can be added to tea, oatmeal, or yogurt to enhance both flavor and health benefits. The leaves can also be brewed as an herbal infusion—one spoon of dried leaves per cup of boiling water, steeped for 20 minutes. This drink helps with mild urinary tract inflammation and swelling.

Comparison of Lingonberry Consumption Forms
Form Benefit Vitamin Loss
Fresh Maximum nutrient concentration Minimal
Frozen Easy storage, moderate vitamin C loss Medium
Jam Long shelf life, pleasant taste High
Leaf infusion Diuretic and anti-inflammatory effect Depends on brewing method

Step-by-Step Tips: Adding Lingonberries to Your Diet

  • Add fresh berries to breakfast dishes like porridge, granola, or yogurt.
  • Make raw berry drinks without boiling — crush the berries, mix with cold water, and add honey.
  • Use the leaves for tea; brew them like green tea for a refreshing, toning effect.
  • Combine lingonberries with honey and lemon to boost antioxidant power and strengthen immunity.
  • Avoid adding sugar, which reduces the berry’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Lingonberries as a Natural Detox Aid

Many modern diets emphasize foods that help cleanse the body, and lingonberries fit this philosophy perfectly. Thanks to methyl arbutin and pectin, they help eliminate heavy metals and toxins — a benefit especially important for city dwellers and those consuming processed foods. Lingonberries also have a mild diuretic effect, aiding the removal of excess fluid and easing kidney load.

Pros and Cons of Lingonberries

Pros Cons
High in vitamins and antioxidants Tart flavor may not suit everyone
Helps detoxify the body May cause discomfort in gastritis
Supports vascular and immune health Not recommended for hypotension

FAQ

Can lingonberries be eaten every day?
Yes, but in moderation—two to three tablespoons of fresh berries daily are enough.

How can the berries be stored for winter without losing their benefits?
The best method is to freeze them in small containers without adding sugar.

Can the leaves be used as tea?
Yes, lingonberry leaf infusion has a gentle diuretic effect and helps relieve swelling.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
