Unpleasant Mouth Odor Could Indicate Liver, Kidney, or Diabetes Problems

Unpleasant breath odor can be more than just an inconvenience — it may signal underlying health issues, Veronika Kornilova, a gastroenterologist, said in an interview with aif.ru. She explained how different types of odors can reveal specific medical conditions.

Photo: Generated by AI Запах изо рта

According to Kornilova, a strong acetone-like smell from the mouth may occur in people with decompensated diabetes — when the prescribed diet is severely violated or insulin doses are miscalculated. For non-diabetic individuals, the same odor may appear due to strict low-carb diets or severe intoxication caused by infections. In such cases, the odor is often accompanied by a fever above 38 °C.

A sour or putrid smell can indicate gastritis with low acidity or acid reflux. Kornilova recommends that anyone noticing these symptoms consult a gastroenterologist promptly for diagnosis and treatment.

Some patients, the doctor noted, may experience a smell resembling urine or feces from the mouth. The former may be linked to kidney disease, while the latter could signal a dangerous condition such as intestinal obstruction.

A fishy or baked apple-like odor can point to advanced liver disease. Kornilova emphasized that people with obesity, viral hepatitis, or those who abuse alcohol or take multiple medications should be especially alert to this symptom.

“Bad breath isn’t always caused by dental problems — sometimes, it’s your body’s way of signaling that something serious is wrong,” said Kornilova.

Experts remind that persistent halitosis requires medical evaluation, as timely diagnosis can prevent serious complications and improve overall health outcomes.