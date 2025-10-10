Red Palm Oil Can Offer Benefits Despite Saturated Fat Concerns

Popular myths about the dangers of palm oil were dispelled in an interview with Izvestia by dietitian and Deputy Director of the Research Center for Healthy Nutrition, Alexey Kabanov. According to him, this product is not as harmful as commonly believed.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Elizaveta Usova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Palm oil

"Thanks to its natural semi-solid consistency, palm oil eliminates the need for hydrogenation, preventing the formation of trans fatty acids. This reduces the presence of potentially harmful components in food," he explained, emphasizing that this oil does not cause cancer, contrary to popular claims.

Red Palm Oil and Potential Health Benefits

Currently, no scientific data confirm these claims. At the same time, red palm oil may help prevent cancer because it is rich in vitamin E, which can reduce the risk of tumor formation.

"Palm oil contains a high amount of saturated fats. Global dietary guidelines recommend limiting their intake to 10 percent of daily calories, as excess consumption may trigger cardiovascular diseases," he noted, adding that animal-based products, consumed almost daily, are also sources of saturated fats.

In conclusion, he stressed that people should focus on overall dietary balance rather than trying to restrict palm oil consumption alone.