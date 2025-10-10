World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Jasmine Green Tea Found to Improve Glucose Metabolism and Reduce Blood Lipids

Health

Researchers from China and South Africa have found that jasmine green tea can improve glucose metabolism, lower blood lipids, and strengthen the body’s antioxidant defenses.

Jasmine
Photo: creativecommons.org by YuJeen is licensed under https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.ru
Jasmine

Study Shows Jasmine Tea Regulates Blood Sugar and Enhances Insulin Production

The findings, published in the journal Food Bioscience (FB), were based on an experiment involving rats with type 2 diabetes. The study showed that jasmine green tea not only reduced blood sugar levels but also improved the function of the pancreas by stimulating insulin production and restoring β-cells. Additionally, it promoted the accumulation of glycogen in the liver—an essential energy reserve—and reduced lipid concentrations, helping to prevent diabetes-related complications.

Nanoparticles Improve Absorption of Active Compounds

The researchers noted that jasmine tea contains natural nanoparticles that enhance the absorption of biologically active compounds, along with rare trace elements that amplify its antioxidant effects. Together, these properties help the body more effectively combat oxidative stress and inflammation—two processes closely linked to metabolic disorders.

Potential Natural Support for Diabetes Therapy

Although the study was conducted on animals, the authors believe jasmine green tea could serve as a safe and accessible dietary supplement for people with diabetes, aiding in blood sugar control and overall metabolic health.

