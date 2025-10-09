How Much Coffee Is Safe? Expert Sets Daily Limit

Nutritionist Mariyat Mukhina believes that excessive coffee consumption can cause health problems. In an interview with NEWS.ru, she said that a healthy adult should consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This roughly equals three to four cups of espresso or two to three cups of Americano or cappuccino.

Photo: unsplash.com by Ханна Вэй, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Cup of coffee

Exceeding this limit can lead to prolonged fatigue instead of the expected alertness. Another negative effect is vascular spasms. Some individuals are particularly sensitive to caffeine and should reduce their intake significantly to avoid anxiety, heart palpitations, and other uncomfortable symptoms.