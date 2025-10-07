Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels

The way a person lives directly affects the health of the heart and blood vessels, said surgeon Alexander Umnov in an interview with NEWS.ru. He highlighted several everyday habits that, over time, can seriously damage the cardiovascular system.

Smoking as the Leading Threat

According to Umnov, smoking remains the most well-known and harmful factor for heart health. Cigarette smoke causes blood vessels to narrow and disrupts circulation in different parts of the body. Damaged lungs also struggle to supply blood with sufficient oxygen, which in turn increases the strain on the heart.

Inactivity and Unhealthy Diets Weaken the Heart

The surgeon emphasized that a sedentary lifestyle is another destructive habit. Lack of physical activity leads to fat accumulation around the heart muscle, making it harder for the organ to function properly. Over time, this can contribute to chronic cardiovascular problems.

Umnov also warned that alcohol consumption and frequent intake of fatty or fried foods accelerate the formation of atherosclerotic plaques — fatty deposits that gradually narrow the coronary arteries. This process reduces blood flow and can cause chronic ischemia. If one of these plaques ruptures, it may result in a heart attack, the doctor explained.

Healthy Lifestyle as Prevention

To protect the heart, Umnov advised maintaining an active lifestyle, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol, and following a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Regular check-ups and moderate exercise, he said, remain key to preventing the most common cardiovascular diseases.

“Our everyday choices — from what we eat to how often we move — shape the condition of our heart,” the surgeon stressed.