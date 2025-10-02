World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nasal Drops Can Lead to Surgery: Why Overuse Is Dangerous

Health

Overusing nasal decongestant drops can cause dependence, mucosal damage, and even surgical intervention, making medical guidance essential for safe treatment.

Taking decongestant spray
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nasal_Spray_(46057881342).jpg by NIAID
Taking decongestant spray

Quick Relief Comes With Hidden Risks

Vasoconstrictive nasal drops are effective for quickly relieving congestion, but doctors warn they should not be used for more than 5–7 days. Prolonged use can lead to a condition called rhinitis medicamentosa, where the nasal mucosa stops functioning properly, increasing swelling and creating dependence on drops. Uncontrolled use may also cause mucosal atrophy, nosebleeds, and even affect the cardiovascular system.

Why Long-Term Use Is Dangerous

  • Rhinitis medicamentosa: The nasal lining adapts to the drops and loses the ability to regulate blood vessels, leading to chronic swelling and repeated need for sprays.
  • Mucosal atrophy: Overuse can thin and damage nasal tissues, making them fragile.
  • Cardiovascular effects: Some decongestants raise blood pressure and heart rate.
  • Nosebleeds: Irritation and thinning of the mucosa can trigger frequent bleeding.

Safe Alternatives to Decongestant Drops

For long-term relief and prevention of dependency, doctors recommend switching to non-addictive treatments:

  • Sea water sprays: Hydrating saline solutions safely moisturize the nasal passages, flush out allergens, and do not cause addiction.
  • Nasal irrigation: Saline rinses help cleanse the nose from mucus, pathogens, and irritants.
  • Doctor consultation: Persistent congestion should be evaluated by an ENT specialist to identify underlying causes and prescribe appropriate therapy.

Conclusion

While nasal drops offer fast relief, their misuse can create long-lasting problems, including surgery in severe cases. Safe alternatives like saline sprays and medical supervision are essential for protecting nasal and overall health.

Marina Lebedeva
Dmitry Sudakov
