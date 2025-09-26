World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Scientists Discover Component That Repairs Gut Barrier Damaged by Western Diet

Health

Scientists have identified a special protein fragment in milk — the casein glycomacropeptide — that can repair the intestinal mucosal barrier, which is often damaged by a Western-style diet high in fats and sugars but low in fiber. In mouse experiments, supplementation with this milk-derived peptide enhanced the growth of the protective layer, preventing microbes from reaching the intestinal walls. The study was published in Food Research International (FRI).

Milk lab tests
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Milk lab tests

Sialic Acid-Enriched Variant Boosts Gut Protection

The effect was most pronounced with a protein variant rich in sialic acid. This version not only restored the mucosa but also stimulated the growth of beneficial bacteria, primarily bifidobacteria. At the same time, levels of short-chain fatty acids increased — compounds that strengthen the barrier and reduce inflammatory processes.

Potential Prebiotic Benefits

The researchers suggest that this milk component could be considered a promising prebiotic. In the future, it may help mitigate the harmful effects of an unbalanced diet and lower the risk of chronic intestinal diseases. So far, the findings have been confirmed only in animal studies, and clinical trials are needed to assess effectiveness in humans.

Additional Benefits of Milk

Earlier research showed that yak milk can protect the brain from damage caused by chronic alcohol consumption, highlighting the broader protective properties of dairy products.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin Blames Biden Administration for Nord Stream Blasts
World
Kremlin Blames Biden Administration for Nord Stream Blasts
Poland Reportedly Considers Asylum and Award for Suspect in Nord Stream Attack
World
Poland Reportedly Considers Asylum and Award for Suspect in Nord Stream Attack
Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative
World
Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative
Popular
Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project

Russia will launch the world’s first nuclear power system with a closed fuel cycle by 2030 in Tomsk Region, President Vladimir Putin announced at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

Putin Announces Russia's Breakthrough Project
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
Moscow Responds to Zelensky: Russia Can Respond With Weapons No Shelter Can Stop
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
German Defense Minister Claims Russian Satellites Tracking German Military and NATO Space Assets
Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants Dmitry Plotnikov Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request Oleg Artyukov
Experts Doubt Effectiveness of New Ukrainian Push as Russia Prepares Autumn Offensive
Moscow Uses One Word to Describe Donald Trump's Initiative
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office
Zelensky Signals Readiness to Leave Office
Last materials
Doctor Warns of Health Risks from Suppressing a Sneeze
Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby!
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Future Talks on Lost Territories with Russia
Kremlin Calls NATO's Threat to Shoot Down Russian Jets 'Irresponsible'
Russian Consumers Show Little Interest in Ultra-Thin iPhone Air
Kremlin Blames Biden Administration for Nord Stream Blasts
Russian Director and TV Host Tigran Keosayan Dies at 59
18 Freight Cars Derail and Catch Fire After Truck Ignores Red Signal in Smolensk
Austrian Freedom Party Leader Calls for Rethinking Europe’s Relations with Russia
Surrogate Alcohol Claims Nearly 20 Lives in Russian Village
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.