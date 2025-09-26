Scientists Discover Component That Repairs Gut Barrier Damaged by Western Diet

Scientists have identified a special protein fragment in milk — the casein glycomacropeptide — that can repair the intestinal mucosal barrier, which is often damaged by a Western-style diet high in fats and sugars but low in fiber. In mouse experiments, supplementation with this milk-derived peptide enhanced the growth of the protective layer, preventing microbes from reaching the intestinal walls. The study was published in Food Research International (FRI).

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Milk lab tests

Sialic Acid-Enriched Variant Boosts Gut Protection

The effect was most pronounced with a protein variant rich in sialic acid. This version not only restored the mucosa but also stimulated the growth of beneficial bacteria, primarily bifidobacteria. At the same time, levels of short-chain fatty acids increased — compounds that strengthen the barrier and reduce inflammatory processes.

Potential Prebiotic Benefits

The researchers suggest that this milk component could be considered a promising prebiotic. In the future, it may help mitigate the harmful effects of an unbalanced diet and lower the risk of chronic intestinal diseases. So far, the findings have been confirmed only in animal studies, and clinical trials are needed to assess effectiveness in humans.

Additional Benefits of Milk

Earlier research showed that yak milk can protect the brain from damage caused by chronic alcohol consumption, highlighting the broader protective properties of dairy products.