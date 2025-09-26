Doctor Warns of Health Risks from Suppressing a Sneeze

Suppressing a sneeze may seem harmless, but it can pose real risks to health, according to ophthalmologist Gunva Al-Terk. She explained the dangers of blocking a sneeze in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

Why Sneezing Matters

Sneezing is not just a reflex, but an essential defense mechanism. During a sneeze, pressure in the airways and nasopharynx rises sharply as the body prepares to expel a burst of air at high speed. “But if you block your nose and mouth, that air is trapped inside. The pressure is then redirected to neighboring structures — the ears, the eyes, and small blood vessels in the mucous membranes,” Al-Terk explained.

Possible Health Consequences

According to the specialist, suppressing sneezes can result in:

damage to the eardrum,

infection spreading into the middle ear,

headaches and ear congestion,

rupture of small blood vessels,

subconjunctival hemorrhage — a bright red patch on the white of the eye.

While subconjunctival hemorrhages usually do not threaten vision, they look alarming and can cause discomfort. In more serious cases, excessive internal pressure may even trigger retinal hemorrhages, which require medical monitoring and treatment.

Better Ways to Control a Sneeze

Al-Terk emphasized that sneezing is the body’s natural way of clearing dust, allergens, and microbes. Suppressing it interferes with this protective process and can put health at risk. If a situation calls for discretion, she advised, it is better to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow — but still allow the air to escape.