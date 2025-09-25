Excessive Coffee Consumption May Deplete Calcium in the Body

Pediatrician Nilufar Yunusova cautioned that excessive coffee consumption may disrupt calcium balance in the body and negatively affect bone health. In an interview with NEWS.ru, she emphasized that while moderate coffee intake is not harmful, large amounts of caffeine can cause significant physiological effects.

How Coffee Affects Calcium Levels

According to Yunusova, caffeine stimulates the production of catecholamines and enhances glomerular filtration, the first stage of urine formation. This process increases urination frequency, which in turn accelerates the elimination of calcium from the body. “Along with fluid, calcium is excreted more rapidly through urine,” she explained.

The pediatrician noted that high doses of caffeine can slightly reduce calcium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, particularly if coffee is consumed on an empty stomach or in excessive quantities. Over time, this effect may contribute to calcium deficiency, raising concerns for bone health and density.

Potential Health Risks

Calcium plays a critical role in maintaining strong bones and teeth, supporting muscle function, and regulating nerve signals. A chronic lack of calcium may increase the risk of osteopenia or osteoporosis, especially among individuals with poor dietary intake or existing metabolic issues. Pediatricians also stress that excessive caffeine can be particularly harmful to adolescents and young adults, whose bones are still developing.

Moderation Is Key

Experts recommend limiting daily coffee intake and balancing it with a calcium-rich diet, including foods such as dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified alternatives. Replacing some coffee servings with water, herbal teas, or decaffeinated options may also help reduce risks without fully eliminating the beverage from one’s lifestyle.

Expert Conclusion

“Coffee itself is not the enemy,” Yunusova concluded. “The danger lies in excessive consumption. Moderation and mindful drinking habits are crucial to protecting both your calcium balance and your overall health.”