New Obesity Drug Proves Effective in Tablet Form

Health

A groundbreaking clinical study has shown that a daily oral tablet of semaglutide (25 milligrams) enabled participants to lose an average of 13.6% of their body weight over a period of 64 weeks. By comparison, the placebo group lost only 2.2%. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Excessive weight
Photo: Freepik by Anastasia Kazakova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Excessive weight

International Trial with Over 300 Participants

The trial included more than 300 adults with overweight or obesity from Canada, Germany, Poland, and the United States. The treatment was combined with lifestyle changes, including calorie reduction and regular physical activity. Nearly 80% of those receiving semaglutide lost at least 5% of their body weight, and half achieved more than a 15% reduction.

Metabolic Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Beyond weight reduction, participants also showed improvements in blood sugar control, lipid profiles, and physical function, indicating broader health benefits of the therapy.

Convenience of Oral Formulation

Semaglutide is already widely used in the form of injections for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The new oral version provides a more convenient alternative, allowing patients to take the medication as a tablet.

Side Effects and Long-Term Safety Concerns

Despite its effectiveness, researchers noted frequent gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. Experts emphasize the need for further independent studies to assess long-term safety and the risk of weight regain after discontinuing treatment.

Additional Health Findings

Earlier studies have also suggested that semaglutide (Ozempic) and other GLP-1 receptor agonists may protect the liver from alcohol-induced damage, pointing to potential benefits beyond weight management and diabetes control.

