How Stress Destroys the Brain: Neurobiologist Explains the Science

In today’s fast-paced world, many people try to ignore stress, hoping it will fade on its own. But according to Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a renowned neuroscientist at New York University, this approach is dangerous. In an interview with Jay Shetty’s podcast, she explained that chronic stress inflicts not just emotional strain, but also physical damage to key regions of the brain responsible for memory, learning, and decision-making.

How Stress Physically Damages the Brain

The destructive force behind stress is the hormone cortisol, released in large amounts during stressful states:

Cortisol easily crosses the blood-brain barrier. Damages cells: Prolonged elevated levels harm and can even kill brain cells.

Prolonged elevated levels harm and can even kill brain cells. Targets key areas: Two regions are especially vulnerable: Hippocampus — the center of memory and learning. Its decline is an early marker of Alzheimer’s disease. Prefrontal cortex — responsible for focus, decision-making, and impulse control. Its deterioration leads to chaotic thinking and loss of productivity.

“These are two areas that must be protected at all costs,” warns Dr. Suzuki.

Everyday Habits That Fuel Stress

Many of our daily digital habits unknowingly feed chronic stress:

Scrolling through social media first thing in the morning.

Constant notifications and information overload.

Blurring boundaries between work and rest in the digital space.

“It’s hard to put the phone down, but doing so can fundamentally change your stress levels,” the neuroscientist emphasized, noting that younger generations are especially vulnerable.

Strategies to Protect the Brain from Stress

Dr. Suzuki recommends practical steps to help the brain recover and build resilience:

Create a morning ‘digital buffer’: Don’t grab your phone immediately after waking up. Give your brain 15–30 minutes to wake up calmly with light stretching, breakfast, or simply looking outside. Limit news consumption: Dedicate a set time for news, such as 20 minutes in the evening, instead of checking constantly throughout the day. Prioritize real human connection: Conversations with friends, family, or colleagues trigger pleasure centers in the brain and reduce cortisol levels. Exercise regularly: Aerobic activities like running, swimming, or brisk walking stimulate neuroplasticity and even help grow new hippocampal cells.

Stress Affects More Than the Brain

Chronic stress also harms the body beyond the nervous system, contributing to:

Premature aging and gray hair — by depleting pigment-producing stem cells.

— by depleting pigment-producing stem cells. Weakened immunity — making the body more prone to infections.

— making the body more prone to infections. Cardiovascular issues — including high blood pressure and inflammation.

— including high blood pressure and inflammation. Digestive disorders — such as worsening irritable bowel syndrome.

Managing Stress Is a Necessity

Dr. Suzuki’s research delivers a clear message: managing stress is not optional — it is essential for preserving both mental and physical health. In an age of constant overload, building protective routines, favoring real-world connections over digital ones, and giving the brain time to recover is an investment in cognitive longevity and overall quality of life.