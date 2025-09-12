World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Autumn Health Guide: Foods Rich in Vitamin D and Antioxidants to Strengthen Immunity

Health

As autumn arrives with colder weather and shorter days, the lack of sunlight can weaken the immune system by reducing vitamin D production. To maintain strong defenses, doctor and nutritionist Irina Tyurina recommends focusing on proper nutrition and lifestyle habits.

Autumn leaves
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Autumn leaves

Vitamin D: A Key Immune Protector

According to Tyurina, reduced daylight directly affects the body’s ability to produce vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in immune protection. To restore its levels, she suggests two approaches: dietary supplements or adjusting one’s daily diet.

Foods Rich in Vitamin D

The nutritionist recommends including the following foods in the autumn diet:

  • Fatty fish such as salmon and herring
  • Egg yolks

Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables

Beyond vitamin D, Tyurina emphasizes the importance of seasonal produce, which provides essential antioxidants and minerals:

  • Vegetables: pumpkin, carrots, sweet potatoes
  • Fruits and berries: persimmon, blueberries, blackberries, dark grapes, rowan berries
“These foods are rich in carotenoids, anthocyanins, and zinc. They help reduce inflammation, boost antioxidant protection, and strengthen the immune system overall,” Tyurina explained.

Movement as Medicine

The doctor also stresses the role of physical activity. Even moderate but regular exercise stimulates blood and lymph circulation, helping nutrients reach cells faster and improving the body’s resilience against illnesses.

By combining vitamin D sources, seasonal nutrition, and physical activity, autumn can be met with stronger immunity and better overall health.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
7 Plants You Should Avoid Planting in Autumn to Protect Your Garden
Autumn Health Guide: Foods Rich in Vitamin D and Antioxidants to Strengthen Immunity
Apple's New iPhone Air Banned in China
Breakthrough Indoor Solar Cells Could Eliminate Batteries in Small Electronics
Russia’s First All-Domestic SuperJet 100 Completes Maiden Flight
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant
Moscow Signals Openness to Dialogue as Lavrov Prepares UN Reform Talks
Germany Pushes EU to Tighten Visa Restrictions for Russian Citizens in New Sanctions Package
Bootes Supervoid: A 330-Million-Light-Year Mystery in the Universe
Shooter Who Killed Charlie Kirk Left Rifle With Engraved Political Slogans
