Autumn Health Guide: Foods Rich in Vitamin D and Antioxidants to Strengthen Immunity

As autumn arrives with colder weather and shorter days, the lack of sunlight can weaken the immune system by reducing vitamin D production. To maintain strong defenses, doctor and nutritionist Irina Tyurina recommends focusing on proper nutrition and lifestyle habits.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Autumn leaves

Vitamin D: A Key Immune Protector

According to Tyurina, reduced daylight directly affects the body’s ability to produce vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in immune protection. To restore its levels, she suggests two approaches: dietary supplements or adjusting one’s daily diet.

Foods Rich in Vitamin D

The nutritionist recommends including the following foods in the autumn diet:

Fatty fish such as salmon and herring

Egg yolks

Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables

Beyond vitamin D, Tyurina emphasizes the importance of seasonal produce, which provides essential antioxidants and minerals:

Vegetables: pumpkin, carrots, sweet potatoes

pumpkin, carrots, sweet potatoes Fruits and berries: persimmon, blueberries, blackberries, dark grapes, rowan berries

“These foods are rich in carotenoids, anthocyanins, and zinc. They help reduce inflammation, boost antioxidant protection, and strengthen the immune system overall,” Tyurina explained.

Movement as Medicine

The doctor also stresses the role of physical activity. Even moderate but regular exercise stimulates blood and lymph circulation, helping nutrients reach cells faster and improving the body’s resilience against illnesses.

By combining vitamin D sources, seasonal nutrition, and physical activity, autumn can be met with stronger immunity and better overall health.