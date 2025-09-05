Not Just Whole Grains: Enriched Refined Products Found to Improve Metabolism

A groundbreaking study from Washington University, published in Nutrients, has revealed that not only traditional whole grains but also certain enriched refined grain products can play a significant role in supporting overall health. The research analyzed the diets of more than 14,000 Americans over five years, showing that healthier grain consumption is linked to improved metabolism, reduced obesity risk, and better diet quality.
The study found that alongside whole-grain bread and cereals, enriched refined products such as fortified bread, pasta, and ready-to-eat cereals can also deliver health benefits. These foods, often fortified with iron, folate, B vitamins, and fiber, were associated with higher intakes of protein, calcium, potassium, and other essential nutrients.
Participants who regularly consumed such grains were less likely to suffer from obesity, had lower fasting insulin levels, and achieved a better nutrient balance compared to those eating fewer of these foods. Surprisingly, the cost of healthier grain options was similar to, or even lower than, less nutritious alternatives.
Researchers emphasized that grains should not simply be divided into “good” whole grains and “bad” refined grains. Instead, nutritional value should be assessed based on fiber, vitamins, and mineral content. This more nuanced approach makes dietary recommendations more practical and applicable to everyday life.
Earlier studies identified sprouted grain bread as one of the most beneficial types of bread, thanks to its antioxidants and bioactive compounds. However, scientists noted that germinated flour can affect texture and taste, making bread denser and less airy, even while boosting its nutritional profile.
