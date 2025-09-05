World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Not Just Whole Grains: Enriched Refined Products Found to Improve Metabolism

Health

A groundbreaking study from Washington University, published in Nutrients, has revealed that not only traditional whole grains but also certain enriched refined grain products can play a significant role in supporting overall health. The research analyzed the diets of more than 14,000 Americans over five years, showing that healthier grain consumption is linked to improved metabolism, reduced obesity risk, and better diet quality.

Wholegrain buns
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Wholegrain buns

Enriched Refined Products Show Unexpected Benefits

The study found that alongside whole-grain bread and cereals, enriched refined products such as fortified bread, pasta, and ready-to-eat cereals can also deliver health benefits. These foods, often fortified with iron, folate, B vitamins, and fiber, were associated with higher intakes of protein, calcium, potassium, and other essential nutrients.

Participants who regularly consumed such grains were less likely to suffer from obesity, had lower fasting insulin levels, and achieved a better nutrient balance compared to those eating fewer of these foods. Surprisingly, the cost of healthier grain options was similar to, or even lower than, less nutritious alternatives.

Experts Call for a New Way of Defining Healthy Grains

Researchers emphasized that grains should not simply be divided into “good” whole grains and “bad” refined grains. Instead, nutritional value should be assessed based on fiber, vitamins, and mineral content. This more nuanced approach makes dietary recommendations more practical and applicable to everyday life.

Previous Findings on Sprouted Grain Bread

Earlier studies identified sprouted grain bread as one of the most beneficial types of bread, thanks to its antioxidants and bioactive compounds. However, scientists noted that germinated flour can affect texture and taste, making bread denser and less airy, even while boosting its nutritional profile.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Expert Reveals Simple Habit That Dramatically Improves Health
Health
Expert Reveals Simple Habit That Dramatically Improves Health
Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community
Real life stories
Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
World
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
Popular
US Envoy Steven Witkoff Walks Out of Paris Meeting on Troop Deployment to Ukraine

US special envoy Steven Witkoff left a Paris meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Ukraine after just 45 minutes, deepening divisions among allies over troop deployments

US Envoy Steven Witkoff Walks Out of Paris Meeting on Troop Deployment to Ukraine
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community Andrey Mihayloff Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington Oleg Artyukov
Ukraine Considers 'Korean Scenario' for Conflict Resolution
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine?
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
Last materials
Gerontologist Reveals Secret to Live Up to 90 Years
Putin and Kim Jong Un Held Private Talks at SCO Summit in China
Murder of Russian IT Specialist Vadim Kruglov Shocks Burning Man Community
Russian Actress Arrested for Drug Trafficking at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport
Putin Warns Western Troops in Ukraine Would Become Legitimate Targets
US Envoy Steven Witkoff Walks Out of Paris Meeting on Troop Deployment to Ukraine
McGregor Slams Irish Parliament in Campaign Launch Speech
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?
Canadian Roses: Hardy, Low-Maintenance Beauties for Cold Climates
How to Identify and Eliminate Fly Infestations in Your Home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.