Gerontologist Reveals Secret to Live Up to 90 Years

Health

Valery Novoselov, a leading Russian gerontologist, has shared his insights on how to extend life expectancy to 90 years. In an interview with aif.ru, he identified hypoxic therapy as a central method to counteract aging and support longevity.

Hypoxic Therapy as a Tool for Longevity

According to Novoselov, hypoxic therapy — a medical procedure where a person breathes oxygen-depleted air — helps the body resist age-related decline. The organism perceives such breathing as a dangerous state, which in turn stimulates the vascular system and other vital functions.

“The hypoxic effect itself is short-term and cyclical: five minutes of breathing the oxygen-reduced mixture, followed by five minutes of rest, repeated for about an hour,” explained the gerontologist.

Other Secrets of Long Life

Beyond hypoxic therapy, Novoselov pointed to several key factors that contribute to longevity: regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and hormone replacement therapy. The latter helps to compensate for the natural decline of sex hormones in both men and women as they age.

Additional Expert Opinions

Earlier, cardiologist and rehabilitation specialist Maria Chaikovskaya shared her perspective on healthy aging. She noted that people who live past 100 rarely spend time in gyms, but instead stay physically active in everyday life — through walking, household activities, and consistent movement.

