Expert Reveals Simple Habit That Dramatically Improves Health

Russian neurologist Alexander Shishonin has called brisk walking the single most effective habit for dramatically improving health, recommending at least 30 minutes a day.

Speaking at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Shishonin emphasized that the maximum healing effect is achieved through walking at a slightly faster pace than usual.

“Walk as if you are in a hurry,” he advised, adding that this approach delivers the most significant benefits for overall health.

The neurologist recommended engaging in brisk walking for between 30 minutes and one hour daily. He noted that this timeframe is optimal for boosting cardiovascular function, metabolism, and general wellbeing.

According to Shishonin, all major medical studies confirm the substantial health benefits of walking at an accelerated pace. He highlighted that this simple yet effective practice is consistently shown to lower health risks and promote longevity.

“As if you’re rushing somewhere—this is how you should walk. That’s the way to achieve maximum health benefits,” Shishonin explained during his address.