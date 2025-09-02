Best Back Exercises After 50: Gentle Stretches, Yoga, and Walking

From stretching to yoga and simple walking, there are various back exercises that can help ease discomfort and prevent pain. Even while sitting in the office, gentle stretches can support spinal health and boost overall well-being.

Before starting a back exercise program after the age of 50, it is important to consult a doctor or physical therapist to receive a proper diagnosis and an individualized plan. However, several safe and simple exercises can generally help improve back strength and flexibility.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Start on all fours, with hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart. Inhale, arching the back downward and lifting the head (cow pose). Exhale, rounding the back upward and tucking the chin toward the chest (cat pose). Repeat 5–10 times.

Piriformis Stretch

Lie on your back with knees bent. Pull one knee toward the chest with both hands, while keeping the other leg bent or extended on the floor. Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

Bridge Exercise

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor hip-width apart. Slowly lift the hips until a straight line forms from shoulders to knees. Hold for 5–10 seconds, then lower gently. Repeat 10–15 times.

Seated Spinal Twist

Sit on a chair with legs crossed. Gently twist the torso toward the crossed leg, holding for 20–30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.

Downward-Facing Dog

From a plank position, press hips upward into an inverted “V” shape. Keep heels on the floor and back straight. Hold for 20–30 seconds.

Walking

Never underestimate the benefits of walking. A daily walk improves circulation, maintains spinal flexibility, and provides active recovery. Incorporating walking into a daily routine is one of the simplest ways to support long-term back health.