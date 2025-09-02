Why Soaking Nuts Makes Them Healthier and Easier to Digest

Many people complain of heaviness and bloating after eating a handful of nuts. However, the problem often lies not in the nuts themselves, but in the way they are consumed. Dry kernels are harder to digest and can even block the absorption of valuable minerals. The solution is simple — soaking.

Why dry nuts are not always healthy

Raw nuts contain phytic acid, a natural compound that protects seeds from sprouting. In the human body, however, it prevents the absorption of essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. For people with anemia or mineral deficiencies, this effect can be especially harmful.

What changes after soaking

When nuts come into contact with water, a “waking up” process begins — as if the seed is preparing to grow. Enzymes are activated that help break down nutrients. Phytate levels decrease, while vitamins and minerals become more accessible to the body.

Gastroenterologists note that patients with sensitive stomachs often stop complaining of discomfort after switching to soaked nuts. Digestion becomes easier, and the feeling of heaviness disappears.

How long to soak nuts

Different varieties require different times. Almonds and walnuts should be left in water for 8–12 hours, which is enough to neutralize antinutrients and activate enzymes. Water temperature also matters: warm water speeds up the process, while cold water slows it down. Always use clean, filtered water without chlorine.

How to prepare soaked nuts properly

After soaking, nuts should be rinsed thoroughly and slightly dried. Wet kernels should not be stored for long as they spoil quickly — it is best to consume them within a day. For longer storage, lightly dry them in the oven at a low temperature. This makes the flavor richer while preserving the nutritional benefits.

Additional benefits

Activated nuts are more easily absorbed not only by the stomach but also by the cells. This can boost energy levels, improve concentration, and even reduce cravings for snacks. A simple habit — but the results are noticeable within just a few days.