This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think

Health

A large-scale US study has overturned the long-standing belief that red wine is healthier than white, revealing no real difference in cancer risk—and even a higher danger associated with white wine, particularly for women.

A glass of red wine and grapes
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
A glass of red wine and grapes

What the Research Shows

For years, red wine enjoyed a reputation as the “healthier” choice thanks to antioxidants like resveratrol, believed to offer protective effects. But new findings from American scientists call this assumption into question. Researchers compiled data from over 40 scientific studies published up to late 2023, covering more than 95,000 cancer cases among 2.8 million people. The results revealed almost no difference: the relative risk was 0.98 for red wine and 1.0 for white.

Stricter Analysis Reveals a Risk with White Wine

When researchers narrowed the scope to cohort studies—tracking groups with shared traits—a different pattern emerged. White wine showed a higher relative cancer risk of 1.12, while red wine displayed no significant correlation with cancer.

“Women in particular appeared more vulnerable to the increased cancer risk linked to white wine,” the researchers emphasized.

White Wine and Skin Cancer

The study also uncovered a notable connection between white wine consumption and skin cancer. The relative risk was 1.22 compared to 1.02 for red wine. While the increase is modest, it still points to a measurable health hazard for white wine drinkers.

The End of a Popular Myth

In light of these findings, the idea that red wine is inherently healthier than white no longer holds. While it is true that red varieties contain antioxidants, their effects are outweighed by the broader health risks of alcohol consumption.

Ultimately, the study suggests that moderation—or abstinence—remains the only real protection against alcohol-related health risks.

