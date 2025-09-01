A large-scale US study has overturned the long-standing belief that red wine is healthier than white, revealing no real difference in cancer risk—and even a higher danger associated with white wine, particularly for women.
For years, red wine enjoyed a reputation as the “healthier” choice thanks to antioxidants like resveratrol, believed to offer protective effects. But new findings from American scientists call this assumption into question. Researchers compiled data from over 40 scientific studies published up to late 2023, covering more than 95,000 cancer cases among 2.8 million people. The results revealed almost no difference: the relative risk was 0.98 for red wine and 1.0 for white.
When researchers narrowed the scope to cohort studies—tracking groups with shared traits—a different pattern emerged. White wine showed a higher relative cancer risk of 1.12, while red wine displayed no significant correlation with cancer.
“Women in particular appeared more vulnerable to the increased cancer risk linked to white wine,” the researchers emphasized.
The study also uncovered a notable connection between white wine consumption and skin cancer. The relative risk was 1.22 compared to 1.02 for red wine. While the increase is modest, it still points to a measurable health hazard for white wine drinkers.
In light of these findings, the idea that red wine is inherently healthier than white no longer holds. While it is true that red varieties contain antioxidants, their effects are outweighed by the broader health risks of alcohol consumption.
Ultimately, the study suggests that moderation—or abstinence—remains the only real protection against alcohol-related health risks.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations