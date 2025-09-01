World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hidden Danger of Smoking: Vitamin C Deficiency

Health

Smokers have much lower levels of vitamin C compared to non-smokers, psychiatrist and addiction specialist Ruslan Isaev warns.

Smoking
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Smoking

Vitamin C acts as a key antioxidant that neutralizes harmful free radicals. Smoking accelerates the depletion of this vitamin because the combustion products of tobacco trigger intense oxidative stress. As a result, the metabolism of ascorbic acid speeds up, and the vitamin is excreted from the body more quickly than usual, the specialist said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Given these effects, Isaev recommends that smokers increase their daily vitamin C intake by approximately 35 milligrams to help offset the rapid depletion of reserves and prevent deficiency.

Despite the recommendation, maintaining vitamin balance does not protect smokers from the destructive impact of tobacco on the lungs and heart. While extra vitamin C may compensate for faster depletion, it does not neutralize the long-term harm smoking causes to the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

“Vitamin C can compensate for accelerated loss, but it cannot cancel out the destructive impact of tobacco smoke on health,” the specialist concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
World
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship Видео 
Popular
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel

For the unaware, the novel to wit was published in 1918…which means Tarkington was writing it in 1917…and indicates he was thinking about it in 1916…if not before

Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Hidden Danger of Smoking: Vitamin C Deficiency
World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
AI — Be Afraid of the News, Be Terrified of the Revisions
Chief of General Staff Gerasimov: Special Military Operation in Ukraine Will Continue into Autumn
Eight Shots Fired: Ex-Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Killed in Broad Daylight in Lviv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.