Neck Cracking Brings Only Temporary Relief but Serious Long-Term Damage

The common habit of cracking one’s neck may result in serious medical consequences if done excessively, neurosurgeon Debora Benzil said, Infobae reports.
According to Benzil, occasional neck cracking is not dangerous. However, frequent and intense cracking poses significant risks. When performed regularly, it can harm the joints and surrounding tissues, potentially leading to long-term health issues.
The neurosurgeon listed several possible outcomes for habitual neck crackers, including:
Benzil emphasized that while cracking the neck may provide short-term relief from tension, it does not address the underlying causes. Instead, the repeated strain increases the risk of chronic problems.
“Neck cracking gives only temporary relief but can create long-term harm, sometimes severe enough to lead patients to the operating table,” the specialist said.
