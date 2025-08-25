World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Neck Cracking Brings Only Temporary Relief but Serious Long-Term Damage

Health

The common habit of cracking one’s neck may result in serious medical consequences if done excessively, neurosurgeon Debora Benzil said, Infobae reports.

Pain in the neck
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Pain in the neck

Occasional vs. Regular Neck Cracking

According to Benzil, occasional neck cracking is not dangerous. However, frequent and intense cracking poses significant risks. When performed regularly, it can harm the joints and surrounding tissues, potentially leading to long-term health issues.

Health Problems Linked to Neck Cracking

The neurosurgeon listed several possible outcomes for habitual neck crackers, including:

  • Joint instability
  • Persistent pain and stiffness
  • Limited mobility
  • Nerve compression
  • Other injuries that may require surgical intervention

Temporary Relief, But Lasting Damage

Benzil emphasized that while cracking the neck may provide short-term relief from tension, it does not address the underlying causes. Instead, the repeated strain increases the risk of chronic problems.

“Neck cracking gives only temporary relief but can create long-term harm, sometimes severe enough to lead patients to the operating table,” the specialist said.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
