World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Orange Diet May Trigger Stomach and Heart Problems

Nutritionist Warns Orange-Only Diet Can Damage Health
Health

Nutritionist Olga Burlakova has cautioned that attempts to lose weight through an orange-based monodiet could pose a serious threat to the body. She shared her concerns in a conversation with Life.ru.

Orange
Photo: flickr.com by gcardinal, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Orange

A Monodiet That Can Backfire

Burlakova urged women to abandon the idea of eating only oranges to shed pounds, explaining that such a diet often leads to a decline in overall well-being. While people may dismiss these symptoms as hunger, the body could actually be signaling problems in the cardiovascular system or other vital organs caused by the sudden dietary shift.

Digestive System Under Attack

“Orange juice can severely irritate the stomach lining, eventually worsening gastrointestinal health and even contributing to weight gain. Such a diet can become a ticking time bomb,” Burlakova warned.

Chronic Conditions at Risk

The nutritionist emphasized that citrus overconsumption may also trigger flare-ups of chronic illnesses, further endangering health rather than improving it.

Professional Guidance Recommended

Burlakova concluded by advising that safe weight loss should always be undertaken under the supervision of a qualified specialist who can review medical tests and address underlying health issues properly.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
Gardening
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
World
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Popular
America’s Double Standards on Borders: Ukraine, Georgia, and Beyond

Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.

JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Steve Witkoff Presents Russian Order of Courage to CIA Deputy Director's Family from Putin
Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky Eyes Neutral Europe for Putin Talks, Criticizes China and Rejects Russian Language Status
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity Lyuba Lulko The Good Citizen Guide to Massive Government Inflation Lies Guy Somerset The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
Last materials
Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile
Nutritionist Warns Orange-Only Diet Can Damage Health
Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Meet Zelensky If Real Agenda Exists
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Russia Reportedly Ready for Partial Territorial Compromise in Talks With Ukraine
What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
AirPods Max Stuck at 1% Battery? Here’s How to Restart and Charge Them
Top 6 Ways to Protect Your Car Battery from Premature Failure
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.