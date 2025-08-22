Orange Diet May Trigger Stomach and Heart Problems

Nutritionist Olga Burlakova has cautioned that attempts to lose weight through an orange-based monodiet could pose a serious threat to the body. She shared her concerns in a conversation with Life.ru.
Burlakova urged women to abandon the idea of eating only oranges to shed pounds, explaining that such a diet often leads to a decline in overall well-being. While people may dismiss these symptoms as hunger, the body could actually be signaling problems in the cardiovascular system or other vital organs caused by the sudden dietary shift.
“Orange juice can severely irritate the stomach lining, eventually worsening gastrointestinal health and even contributing to weight gain. Such a diet can become a ticking time bomb,” Burlakova warned.
The nutritionist emphasized that citrus overconsumption may also trigger flare-ups of chronic illnesses, further endangering health rather than improving it.
Burlakova concluded by advising that safe weight loss should always be undertaken under the supervision of a qualified specialist who can review medical tests and address underlying health issues properly.
