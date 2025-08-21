Dietitian Lists Foods That Rapidly Cause Weight Gain

Renowned dietitian Maria Schwabauer has identified several common food products that should be eliminated from the diet to avoid gaining extra pounds.

Schwabauer first recommended cutting out chips, croutons, salted nuts, sausages, frankfurters, and processed meats.

“No sausage passes the composition test: even expensive products contain starch, cartilage, carrageenan, and a variety of spices with nitrates that only increase appetite. They are high in calories but virtually devoid of protein — just animal fats,” she said in a conversation with aif.ru.

Pastries and Sweets Loaded with Margarine Also Dangerous

The expert warned that baked goods and confectionery items made with margarine — such as shortbread cookies, waffles, low-quality cakes, and pastries — also contribute significantly to weight gain.

Avoid Juices, Sauces, and Deep-Fried Foods

Schwabauer further advised being cautious about the volume of fruit juices and sauces consumed, along with deep-fried foods cooked in large amounts of oil, such as fried pies, chebureks, and French fries.