Improper Food Storage Turns Meals into Toxic Time Bombs

Nutritionist Warns Room Temperature Food Can Become Toxic

Food stored at room temperature can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria and toxins, leading to serious poisoning, warns nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova.

Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain Food in the fridge

Uncooked Foods Pose Highest Risk

Therapist, valeologist, and nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru that foods kept out of refrigeration may turn toxic, especially those consumed without thermal processing. In warm and humid environments, microbial growth accelerates rapidly.

“Once microbes enter the intestines, they begin to penetrate the intestinal walls and cause irritation—what we refer to as intestinal infections,” she said. “Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. But even before reaching the human body, these microbes can already produce metabolic byproducts that are toxic and harmful to us.”

Foodborne Toxic Infections Require Caution

Because of these toxins, Chernyshova emphasized, such conditions are not merely classified as intestinal infections but rather as foodborne toxic infections.

She pointed out that cut watermelon should not be stored in the refrigerator for more than 24 hours, though it’s best consumed within 12. “Refrigeration doesn’t kill microbes—it merely slows their spread,” the doctor noted.

Refrigeration Is Not a Guarantee of Safety

Chernyshova cautioned against purchasing ready-made salads, cream-filled pastries, and other perishable items. Even in a refrigerator, these products can harbor dangerous bacteria. She also advised that soups or other cooked dishes left overnight must be stored exclusively in the fridge and brought to a boil before consumption.

“If the flavor has changed, if there’s a sour note, foaming, or a fizzy appearance—throw it out immediately,” warned the nutritionist.

Finally, she added that even fermented dairy products containing beneficial bacteria should not be left outside the fridge.