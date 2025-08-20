Food stored at room temperature can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria and toxins, leading to serious poisoning, warns nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova.
Therapist, valeologist, and nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru that foods kept out of refrigeration may turn toxic, especially those consumed without thermal processing. In warm and humid environments, microbial growth accelerates rapidly.
“Once microbes enter the intestines, they begin to penetrate the intestinal walls and cause irritation—what we refer to as intestinal infections,” she said. “Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. But even before reaching the human body, these microbes can already produce metabolic byproducts that are toxic and harmful to us.”
Because of these toxins, Chernyshova emphasized, such conditions are not merely classified as intestinal infections but rather as foodborne toxic infections.
She pointed out that cut watermelon should not be stored in the refrigerator for more than 24 hours, though it’s best consumed within 12. “Refrigeration doesn’t kill microbes—it merely slows their spread,” the doctor noted.
Chernyshova cautioned against purchasing ready-made salads, cream-filled pastries, and other perishable items. Even in a refrigerator, these products can harbor dangerous bacteria. She also advised that soups or other cooked dishes left overnight must be stored exclusively in the fridge and brought to a boil before consumption.
“If the flavor has changed, if there’s a sour note, foaming, or a fizzy appearance—throw it out immediately,” warned the nutritionist.
Finally, she added that even fermented dairy products containing beneficial bacteria should not be left outside the fridge.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated deep into Russia’s Bryansk region but was intercepted, leaving three dead and three captured, including their special operations commander.