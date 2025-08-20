World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Bunions and Foot Deformities Linked to Poor Shoes, Weight, and Genetics

Health

Foot bone deformities often stem from a combination of genetics, excess weight, poor footwear, and a sedentary lifestyle, says Russian neurologist Pavel Kerekesha.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Key Risk Factors: Genetics, Weight, and Footwear

Manual therapist, neurologist, and reflexologist Pavel Kerekesha explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru that the development of bony growths on the feet, such as bunions, can be triggered by hereditary predisposition, excess body weight, flat feet, and unsuitable footwear.

“There are many contributing factors,” Kerekesha noted. “Genetic tendencies and rheumatic conditions can all play a role. While heredity is not a definitive sentence, when combined with tight shoes, being overweight, or weak foot muscles, the risk increases significantly.”

Rheumatic Illness and Inactivity Exacerbate the Problem

Kerekesha emphasized that sedentary lifestyles and lack of physical activity also contribute to foot problems. “People who don't engage in regular physical exercise are at greater risk,” he said. “Those suffering from rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid polyarthritis, psoriasis, or gout can also experience worsened symptoms.”

Proper Footwear Is the Foundation of Prevention

“The most important factor is shoes,” Kerekesha stressed. “Shoes must not be tight; they must be spacious.” He also mentioned that orthopedic insoles may offer only temporary relief if the person does not engage in physical activity or make broader lifestyle changes.

The expert underscored the importance of physical exercise, barefoot walking during childhood, and a healthy diet. “Don’t skimp on quality shoes,” he advised.

