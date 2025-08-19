World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to Cure a Hangover: Proven Remedies That Work

Hangover Recovery: Best Tips for Beating Alcohol Aftereffects
Health

Hangovers can last up to 72 hours, but with the right remedies—from sleep and hydration to antioxidants—you can ease symptoms and recover faster.

Hangover
Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain
Why Hangovers Happen

The body takes 8–12 hours to metabolize alcohol and clear tissues of ethanol. As blood alcohol levels approach zero, withdrawal symptoms—commonly known as a hangover—set in. Alcohol acts like a diuretic, draining the body of fluids through urination and even breathing. Within a couple of hours, a person can lose up to one liter of fluid, leading to weakness, thirst, and dizziness.

Alcohol also irritates the stomach lining, often causing nausea, pain, and vomiting. The breakdown of ethanol lowers blood sugar and depletes vitamins and minerals, resulting in fatigue, mood swings, and general weakness.

1. Restful Sleep

Sometimes, the best cure is simply sleep. Alcohol often disrupts deep sleep, making it shallow and fragmented. A proper rest period allows the body to repair itself and reduces headaches, fatigue, and irritability the next day.

2. A Nutritious Breakfast

A balanced morning meal stabilizes blood sugar levels and helps reduce nausea and weakness. Opt for light foods rich in protein, complex carbs, and essential nutrients—such as oatmeal, steamed chicken or fish, and baked vegetables.

3. Hydration with Pure Water

Since alcohol dehydrates the body, replenishing fluids is crucial. Drinking plenty of clean water throughout the day helps restore electrolyte balance, especially when paired with honey or sugar for added recovery support.

4. Herbal Extracts

Supplements like red ginseng can reduce blood alcohol levels, while ginger (combined with brown sugar and mandarin extract) helps ease nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Other beneficial remedies include borage oil and eleuthero root extract.

5. Pain Relief and Medications

If headaches are severe, over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen can help—though they should be taken cautiously due to potential effects on the liver and stomach. Only use medications prescribed or familiar to you to avoid negative reactions.

6. Fresh Air and Oxygen

Oxygen boosts metabolism and accelerates detox. Fresh air—whether from a short walk or simply opening windows—helps the body eliminate alcohol byproducts through breathing.

7. Antioxidant Foods

Alcohol causes oxidative stress, but antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach, carrots, nuts, seeds, and green or black tea can help combat free radicals. While not a magic cure, they support overall recovery and energy levels.

Conclusion

Most hangovers can be managed without medical assistance, though severe cases may require professional care. By focusing on rest, hydration, proper nutrition, and natural supplements, you can minimize discomfort and help your body recover more quickly after drinking.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Chuck Mangione – Greatness Walks Alone
