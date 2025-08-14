World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Surprising Fitness Secret: Eat More, Train Smarter, Grow Faster

Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Health

Gaining muscle mass is easier when you slightly increase your food intake and balance workouts with proper rest, hydration, and mindset.

A man working out
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
A man working out

Sports Nutrition: Feeding Your Gains

Carbs: The Fuel for Power

Before your workout, give your body a boost of "fuel" in the form of carbohydrates. They are your main energy source—essential for high-performance training. A well-fed body burns more calories, grows muscle more effectively, and handles intense workouts better than one running on empty.

Protein: The Muscle Builder

Proteins help muscles recover and grow. The key is to supply protein evenly throughout the day—not just post-workout. Studies show that a pre-sleep snack rich in casein (like cottage cheese, kefir, or yogurt) supports overnight muscle protein synthesis.

Hydration: The Invisible Resource

Losing just 2% of body weight in water can reduce workout productivity—and some people lose up to 10% per session. Many enter the gym already dehydrated. A simple hydration check: weigh yourself before and after your workout—water loss should not exceed 2%.

Sleep and Recovery: The Hidden Fitness Allies

Quality sleep isn’t a luxury—it’s a prerequisite for progress. Sleep triggers hormonal recovery, repairs your body, and protects against overtraining. A lack of sleep slows fat burning, hinders training intensity, and prolongs muscle recovery.

The ideal is 7–9 hours of sleep at night. If sleep is lacking, a short nap during the day can help fill the gap.

Mental Focus: Accelerating Results

Training through sheer willpower alone leads to burnout. It's important to enjoy the process and understand your "why" in training.

Workout Partners: The Hidden Motivators

In one study, cyclists with a partner pedaled nearly twice as long as those who trained alone. The presence of a companion encourages you to push harder.

Music: The Recovery Accelerator

People who listened to music post-workout recovered faster—heart rate and blood pressure returned to normal, and mood improved thanks to increased serotonin and dopamine. Calming music is particularly effective.

Gear and Confidence: The Look of Performance

When you look stylish and well-groomed at the gym, your confidence increases—which boosts both motivation and performance. Refresh your workout clothes and shoes—studies confirm that your gear can impact productivity.

Exercise Variety: Muscle Confusion for Growth

Change your movements and exercise depth regularly. For example, athletes who combined deep and full-range squats made more progress than those doing just one type. Alternating workouts activates different muscle groups and introduces new challenges.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
World
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Real life stories
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov Видео 
Popular
Russia Prepares to Test Burevestnik Missile to Reshape Global Nuclear Strategy

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is poised to alter the global balance of strategic nuclear power, according to military analysts in China and the West

Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?
General Urges Russians to be Patient Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Video Shows Russia Using New Laser Weapon to Counter Drones
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff
After Alaska Talks, Trump Eyes Zelensky-Putin Negotiation
Alaska Military Base to Provide Unprecedented Security for Putin–Trump Meeting
Vladimir Zaitsev, Soviet KGB Colonel, Who Took Down America’s 'Billion-Dollar Spy' Dies at 77
Vladimir Zaitsev, Soviet KGB Colonel, Who Took Down America’s 'Billion-Dollar Spy' Dies at 77
Last materials
Radioactive Leak Confirmed at Secret British Nuclear Submarine Facility
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Autumn Gardening Mistake: Why Deep Tilling Can Harm Your Soil
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Venomous Cobra Strikes Woman in Moscow Park
Miss Universe Contestant Ksenia Alexandrova Killed in Car Crash
Trump: Russia Ready to End Everything ASAP
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue
Russia and FSB Destroy Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Production Facilities
Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.