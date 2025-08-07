World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chocolate Diet: Effective Slimming or Harmful Fad?

Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Health

The chocolate diet—it sounds like every sweet tooth's dream. But in reality, it’s an extremely restrictive regimen that allows only around 100 grams of dark chocolate and black coffee per day. Typically lasting from one to three days, and rarely extending to five, this diet offers fast—but questionable—results.

Chocolate
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simon A. Eugster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Chocolate

How the Chocolate Diet Works

The daily calorie intake on this diet is shockingly low—only about 500 to 700 kcal. The weight loss that occurs is not due to fat burning, but rather:

  • Dehydration,
  • Intestinal cleansing,
  • Lack of protein and fiber,
  • Digestive system stress.

While the results on the scale might seem impressive, they are usually short-lived. According to experts, this is more of a “cleansing effect” than genuine fat loss.

When the Diet Becomes Dangerous

Doctor Oleg Meleshenko stresses that such a method is suitable only for healthy individuals aged 20 to 35 without chronic illnesses or underweight conditions. He warns that people with issues related to the digestive system, liver, kidneys, or heart should avoid this diet entirely.

Potential Side Effects

Due to the high doses of caffeine and theobromine combined with severe nutritional deficiency, the following side effects are possible:

  • Fluctuating blood pressure,
  • Increased heart rate,
  • Insomnia,
  • Dizziness,
  • Digestive disturbances.
“This approach to weight loss isn't about health—it's about getting quick results before an event, and even then, not without risks,” said Dr. Meleshenko.

Ultimately, while the chocolate diet may seem like a tempting shortcut, the temporary effects and potential health complications make it a risky choice for anyone seeking sustainable and healthy weight management.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
World
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
US Sends Boeing WC-135 to Russian Nuclear Bases
World
US Sends Boeing WC-135 to Russian Nuclear Bases
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Animal
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
U.S. Offers Putin 99-Year Freeze on Ukraine Territorial Claims in Private Talks
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Last materials
Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise
Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
Russian Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time Between Moscow and St. Petersburg to 2 Hours
Green Tea: Benefits, Risks, and How It Impacts Your Body
Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win
Japan Records Largest-Ever Population Decline in 2024
Sharks Spotted Near Popular Resorts in Turkey
Intel Shares Drop Amid Trump’s Call for CEO Resignation Over Conflict of Interest
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.