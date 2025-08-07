E-Cigs Deliver More Toxins Than Regular Cigarettes

Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise

Electronic cigarettes are not a safer alternative to tobacco and, in some cases, may even worsen addiction levels, says Alexey Vodovozov, a physician of the highest category and toxicologist, in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Vaping: A False Substitute

According to Vodovozov, electronic cigarettes were initially viewed by the medical community as a tool for nicotine replacement therapy. However, in practice, they have not fulfilled that role. Instead of quitting smoking, many users have adopted a pattern of dual usage — consuming both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

"Many people got stuck in the phase of dual smoking," the expert explained.

Nicotine on Demand — 24/7

Vodovozov noted that e-cigarettes foster a habit of constant nicotine consumption. “They’re always in your hand, and people are constantly using them,” he emphasized. This continuous usage reinforces dependency and raises the likelihood of developing a long-term psychological addiction.

Toxic Chemicals in E-Cigs

The toxicologist also warned about the chemical components in vape liquids. Substances like polyethylene glycol and propylene glycol are not designed for inhalation. When devices are modified or improperly refilled, the toxic effects increase dramatically.

"Some components can release heavy metals when heated — in amounts even higher than those in regular cigarettes,"

he added.

Secondhand Vaping Risks Remain

Vodovozov emphasized that electronic cigarettes still pose risks to others nearby. Although e-cigarettes don't emit smoke in the same way, tobacco smoke remains especially dangerous due to secondhand and thirdhand exposure.

"Children, for example, are exposed to fine particulate matter PM2.5, which is far more abundant and dangerous in tobacco smoke,"

said the physician.

Youth at Risk of Transitioning to Smoking

In conclusion, Vodovozov cautioned that the end result is often the same: the development of a strong psychological dependence. This is particularly dangerous among young people, who are more likely to transition from vaping to traditional smoking.