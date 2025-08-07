World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

E-Cigs Deliver More Toxins Than Regular Cigarettes

Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise
Health

Electronic cigarettes are not a safer alternative to tobacco and, in some cases, may even worsen addiction levels, says Alexey Vodovozov, a physician of the highest category and toxicologist, in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

A man vaping
Photo: flickr.com by Обзор TBEC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
A man vaping

Vaping: A False Substitute

According to Vodovozov, electronic cigarettes were initially viewed by the medical community as a tool for nicotine replacement therapy. However, in practice, they have not fulfilled that role. Instead of quitting smoking, many users have adopted a pattern of dual usage — consuming both traditional cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

"Many people got stuck in the phase of dual smoking," the expert explained.

Nicotine on Demand — 24/7

Vodovozov noted that e-cigarettes foster a habit of constant nicotine consumption. “They’re always in your hand, and people are constantly using them,” he emphasized. This continuous usage reinforces dependency and raises the likelihood of developing a long-term psychological addiction.

Toxic Chemicals in E-Cigs

The toxicologist also warned about the chemical components in vape liquids. Substances like polyethylene glycol and propylene glycol are not designed for inhalation. When devices are modified or improperly refilled, the toxic effects increase dramatically.

"Some components can release heavy metals when heated — in amounts even higher than those in regular cigarettes,"

he added.

Secondhand Vaping Risks Remain

Vodovozov emphasized that electronic cigarettes still pose risks to others nearby. Although e-cigarettes don't emit smoke in the same way, tobacco smoke remains especially dangerous due to secondhand and thirdhand exposure.

"Children, for example, are exposed to fine particulate matter PM2.5, which is far more abundant and dangerous in tobacco smoke,"

said the physician.

Youth at Risk of Transitioning to Smoking

In conclusion, Vodovozov cautioned that the end result is often the same: the development of a strong psychological dependence. This is particularly dangerous among young people, who are more likely to transition from vaping to traditional smoking.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
World
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Animal
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
World
Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
U.S. Offers Putin 99-Year Freeze on Ukraine Territorial Claims in Private Talks
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Last materials
Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
Russian Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time Between Moscow and St. Petersburg to 2 Hours
Green Tea: Benefits, Risks, and How It Impacts Your Body
Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win
Japan Records Largest-Ever Population Decline in 2024
Sharks Spotted Near Popular Resorts in Turkey
Intel Shares Drop Amid Trump’s Call for CEO Resignation Over Conflict of Interest
Russia Downs 240 Ukrainian Drones and 8 British Storm Shadow Missiles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.