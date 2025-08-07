World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chronic Nasal Spray Use May Cause Perforated Septum

How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
Overusing nasal sprays can lead to serious health complications like septum perforation, and breaking the cycle requires identifying the root cause of nasal congestion, says Irina Kirichenko, Doctor of Medical Sciences and Professor at the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at RUDN University.

Nasal spray
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nasal_Spray_(46057881342).jpg by NIAID
Nasal spray

Identify the Cause Before Treating the Symptoms

"There’s no point in trying to quit nasal drops until you’ve identified the root cause of the congestion," Kirichenko explained in an interview with Pravda.ru.

"Some people use sprays due to chronic allergies. Others may have a deviated septum or chronic inflammation. If the underlying cause isn’t addressed, they’ll just go back to using the drops—and dependency will return,"

Gradual Reduction and Gentle Alternatives

The professor suggests gradually reducing the dose or switching to child-strength formulas, rinsing the nasal cavity with saline or seawater. If these measures fail, stronger pharmaceutical options may be considered.

"One effective option is topical steroids—hormonal treatments that reduce swelling in the nasal cavity without causing addiction," said Kirichenko.

When Even Steroids Don’t Help

However, even topical steroids aren’t always a cure-all. The doctor explained the anatomy involved:

"The inferior nasal concha serves as a kind of filter, slowing down and conditioning the air before it reaches the lungs. Nasal drops primarily act here, but they can also cause vascular tissue in this area to grow. In some cases, the swelling becomes so pronounced that even steroids are ineffective."

Surgical Solutions for Chronic Cases

When all else fails, surgery may be the only option. Modern techniques can effectively restore normal breathing. Still, the expert warns that constant use of nasal sprays can cause lasting damage.

"We’re seeing more patients with septal perforations—holes in the nasal septum caused by excessive use of decongestants. These sprays restrict blood flow, and when they hit the cartilage, it begins to dissolve. These holes are difficult to close surgically,"

Kirichenko concluded with a warning: nasal sprays should not be used long-term. Instead, addressing the root problem—whether anatomical, allergic, or inflammatory—is key to breathing freely without dependence.

